Disney’s Mahin Ibrahim & Phillip Domfeh “couldn’t be more proud” of the filmmakers behind Disney’s ‘Launchpad’

"I want to tell Jimmy I'm half-vampire." Disney has debuted six individual trailers for their new short film series steaming on Disney+ called Launchpad. We featured one teaser last month, but get a closer look at each one of these below. Bold new storytelling from six new filmmakers with unique perspectives in Disney's Launchpad, arriving in May. The series will feature six different shorts at launch - titled: American Eid, Dinner is Served, Growing Fangs, The Last of the Chupacabras, Let's Be Tigers, and The Little Prince(ss). Much like the Pixar SparkShorts series, they want to tell us stories that we don't usually hear - from a diverse set of voices, about underrepresented people trying to be themselves. Most of them are about teens or kids - one of them is about a half human / half vampire, one of them is about a Mexican-American struggling to carry on her traditions, one of them is about a 7-year-old Chinese kid who loves ballet. We love featuring short films on this site, and I'm impressed that Disney is highlighting some unique stories. Enjoy.