Disney’s Mahin Ibrahim & Phillip Domfeh “couldn’t be more proud” of the filmmakers behind Disney’s ‘Launchpad’

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMahin Ibrahim and Phillip Domfeh are two of the company leaders behind Disney's Launchpad, a collection of live-action short films which helps to highlight a new generation of dynamic storytellers. For Ibrahim, who serves as Disney’s Diversity and Inclusion director, the creation of a platform to tell diverse stories was...

Six Short Trailers for Disney's Diverse 'Launchpad' Short Film Series

"I want to tell Jimmy I'm half-vampire." Disney has debuted six individual trailers for their new short film series steaming on Disney+ called Launchpad. We featured one teaser last month, but get a closer look at each one of these below. Bold new storytelling from six new filmmakers with unique perspectives in Disney's Launchpad, arriving in May. The series will feature six different shorts at launch - titled: American Eid, Dinner is Served, Growing Fangs, The Last of the Chupacabras, Let's Be Tigers, and The Little Prince(ss). Much like the Pixar SparkShorts series, they want to tell us stories that we don't usually hear - from a diverse set of voices, about underrepresented people trying to be themselves. Most of them are about teens or kids - one of them is about a half human / half vampire, one of them is about a Mexican-American struggling to carry on her traditions, one of them is about a 7-year-old Chinese kid who loves ballet. We love featuring short films on this site, and I'm impressed that Disney is highlighting some unique stories. Enjoy.
Disney Launchpad is giving power to underrepresented filmmakers

How do you solve a problem like Hollywood’s lack of diversity? It’s no secret that the film industry has a rough track record when it comes to telling stories from underrepresented backgrounds. It’s historically an elitist club, where success is often found through industry connections and further education courses with hefty fees. Up until recent years, people from minority backgrounds have barely got a look in.
The Proud Family Is Coming Back After More Than 15 Years, but It’s Not on Disney+ Just Yet!

PENNY! Get ready to hear Oscar Proud's voice ringing in your ears again soon, because the Proud family is coming back in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, which will be streaming on Disney+ in 2022! In an August 2019 interview with Where Is the Buzz, Tommy Davidson — aka the voice of Oscar Proud — mentioned that the show would be returning with new episodes on Disney's streaming app, though he did say, "They told me not to tell nobody." Oops!
‘Launchpad’ Review: Disney’s Short Film Series is a Wonderful Spotlight for New Filmmakers

Over the last 18 months, Disney+ has reshaped the conversation surrounding new streaming content. Shows like The Mandalorian and WandaVision have transformed the way a streaming channel can connect to audiences. But the key difference is that making new Star Wars shows and Marvel content is bound to get high engagement among people who are predisposed to like these franchises from the start. It’s taken a little longer for Disney+ to show support for less represented filmmakers and audiences, to take a risk on something unexpected. Though it’s a bit overdue, the new short-film series Launchpad is a good leap in that direction.
Does This Mean More Disney Theme Park Content Could Be Coming to Disney+?!

If there are two things we LOVE, it’s Disney theme parks and Disney+!. There are a few shows and specials on Disney’s streaming service that bring us to the parks, like the Disney Parks Sunrise Series, Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and The Imagineering Story! But in during the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference, Disney CEO Bob Chapek shared that the company has a secret weapon down the pipeline for parks fans…
More of the Adventure Shown in Disney’s New Jungle Cruise Trailer

A new trailer was released this morning after being shown on Good Morning America for Disney’s upcoming film Jungle Cruise. The new trailer shows more of the adventure and humor that will appear in the movie when it arrives in theaters and also Disney+ with Premier Access (additional cost) on July 30th.
Disney CEO Defends Black Widow’s Release To Disney+ And Theaters

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Last year was a wild one, as global health concerns brought the entertainment industry to a screeching halt. Countless movies were delayed as a result, including the long-awaited Marvel blockbuster Black Widow. The movie is finally set arrive in July, and Disney CEO Bob Chapek recently defended plans to release Black Widow in both theaters and streaming on Disney+.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Launchpad’ On Disney+, A Collection of Short Films Showcasing Diverse Voices

Last year, Disney opened up submissions for its Launchpad Shorts Incubator and received over 1,100 submissions. Of these, 6 new filmmakers from various backgrounds were chosen to tell their stories. These 6 shorts, all centering around the theme ‘Discover’ – “Dinner is Served,” “The Last of the Chupacabras,” “American Eid,” “Let’s Be Tigers,” “The Little Princess,” and “Growing Fangs” – make up the first season of Launchpad, now streaming on Disney+.
The Engineering Tricks Behind Pandora’s Floating Mountains at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Pandora – The World of Avatar is a themed land located in Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Walt Disney World. Inspired by James Cameron’s Avatar, the land takes up 12 acres of space in the area where Camp Minnie-Mickey had been, which is also the space originally earmarked for the Beastly Kingdom, a land based on mythological creatures, that was never built (BTW, the plan for Beastly Kingdom is why you’ll still see aspects in the park that include a dragon. A good example is on the backrest of many of the park’s benches).
How to Watch Disney's Cruella on Disney+

The origin story for one of Disney's most iconic villains has finally arrived. Cruella, a live-action film starring Emma Stone as the titular villainess, has been in the works for some time. The movie finally arrived in theaters on Friday, but Disney also decided to simultaneously release Cruella on the Disney+ streaming service with its Premier Access program. If you're hoping to check the movie out at home instead of taking the family out to a movie theater this weekend, the Premier Access process is actually pretty easy.
Review: Emma Stone doesn't disappoint in Disney's 'Cruella'

Live action redos of animated classics have been all the rage lately. Disney in particular found its lucrative, formulaic sweet spot, a cash cow that produces a comical amount of box office gold with a simple flick of a fairy godmother's wrist. Reimaginings of these well-loved properties appeal to both new generations of kids who have easy access to streaming content, as well as to the Millennial crowd who place ridiculous sentimental worth on the stories and their characters (*gulp*, guilty). But the blueprint is stale. The films typically follow the source material with razor sharp accuracy so as not to offend the fans who aren't always agreeable to change.
Disney’s ‘Cruella’ with Emma Stone comes to Disney Plus this weekend

Imagine “The Devil Wears Prada” on steroids, set in ’70s London, with Anne Hathaway’s character vengeful rather than sweet. Sounds kind of great, right?. When I first heard about “Cruella,” the live-action Disney origin story of the “101 Dalmatians” villain Cruella de Vil, I may have rolled my eyes a bit. This is me going back in time to retract that eye-rolling: “Cruella” is an absolute kick, and if you’ve been looking for a reason to go back to movie theaters, here it is.
Go Behind-The-Scenes of the Design Process For Disney’s Cruella!

Disney recently released Cruella, a movie about the iconic villain and fashionista from 101 Dalmatians, featuring Emma Stone. Make sure to watch the trailer if you haven’t yet!. There was already a lot of excitement around the movie but now, the film’s production designer, Fiona Crombie, is sharing some behind-the-scenes...