CFP: Empires and World History, World History Connected
World History Connected, a 14-year-old affiliate of the World History Association published by the University of Illinois Press (https://worldhistoryconnected.press.uillinois.edu/index.html), is seeking papers for its Forum, a section of topically articles devoted to research and also the scholarship of teaching on the topic “Empires in World History” that are germane to the interdisciplinary field of world history. That field embraces, but is not limited to, trans-regional, comparative, gender, and global studies. Submissions should be received by June 15, 2021 for possible publication October 2021. In October 2022, a projected companion Forum will address teaching the new turn in the study of decolonization, with a July 1, 2022 deadline for submissions. The submission of papers suitable for the individual articles section of the journal on any topic of interest to researchers and practitioners of world history are always welcome.networks.h-net.org