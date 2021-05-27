Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

CFP: Empires and World History, World History Connected

h-net.org
 14 days ago

World History Connected, a 14-year-old affiliate of the World History Association published by the University of Illinois Press (https://worldhistoryconnected.press.uillinois.edu/index.html), is seeking papers for its Forum, a section of topically articles devoted to research and also the scholarship of teaching on the topic “Empires in World History” that are germane to the interdisciplinary field of world history. That field embraces, but is not limited to, trans-regional, comparative, gender, and global studies. Submissions should be received by June 15, 2021 for possible publication October 2021. In October 2022, a projected companion Forum will address teaching the new turn in the study of decolonization, with a July 1, 2022 deadline for submissions. The submission of papers suitable for the individual articles section of the journal on any topic of interest to researchers and practitioners of world history are always welcome.

networks.h-net.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfp#Empires#Cfp#Global Studies#Latin America#Future Studies#Forum#Journal#Whc#Decolonization#Scholars#Maritime Subjects#Biography#Research#Innovative Approaches#Practitioners#Presidents#Active Learning#Teaching#Authoritarianism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
ReligionEerdWord

Aramaic:A History of the First World Language

In this post, we open the pages of Holger Gzella’s just-released book, Aramaic. You can read the preface and the introduction below. In this volume—the first complete history of Aramaic from its origins to the present day—Holger Gzella provides an accessible overview of the language perhaps most well known for being spoken by Jesus of Nazareth. Gzella, one of the world’s foremost Aramaicists, begins with the earliest evidence of Aramaic in inscriptions from the beginning of the first millennium BCE, then traces its emergence as the first world language when it became the administrative tongue of the great ancient Near Eastern empires. He also pays due diligence to the sacred role of Aramaic within Judaism, its place in the Islamic world, and its contact with other regional languages, before concluding with a glimpse into modern uses of Aramaic.
ava360.com

The Deadliest Battles In The History Of The World

As long as human society has existed, war has accompanied it in some form. In fact, for most of human history, peace has been the exception, not the rule. If you've managed to go through life without having been directly affected by an armed conflict, count yourself lucky. This is especially true because, during the last century or so, global conflicts reached a new level of scope and destruction. The two World Wars brought with them more death in battle than the world has seen at any other time in its history. Most of these slaughters were suffered by Europe and Asia, though no corner of the globe was unaffected. These are the deadliest battles in the history of the world.
Scienceh-net.org

CfP: "Science and the Moving Image: Histories of Intermediality"

Art, Art History & Visual Studies, Communication, Cultural History / Studies, Film and Film History, History of Science, Medicine, and Technology. Workshop: "Science and the Moving Image: Histories of Intermediality" Location: Online (Zoom) Date: November 2nd and 3rd PM (UK time), 2021. CfP deadline: June 28th, 2021. Since the advent...
West Lafayette, INwbaa.org

Book Review: The History of the World in 21 Women

When one thinks of the historic individuals who had the largest impact on the world, often we may think of a man. The History of the World in 21 Women is a book that aims to show how the world has largely been impacted by historic women. Do you know these 21 historic women and their impact? Does the book do them justice? Tune in as West Lafayette Public Library Director Nick Schenkel has the review.
Scienceh-net.org

Extended Deadline CFP: "Contagious Connections: Epidemic Disease in Vast Early America and the Atlantic World."

The Omohundro Institute of Early American History & Culture invites applications from scholars across academic disciplines for participation in a series of workshops dedicated to revisiting and rethinking the history and historiography of epidemics in Vast Early America and the Atlantic World. Co-chaired by Ryan Kashnanipour (University of Arizona) and Claire Gherini (Fordham University), “Contagious Connections” is a series of six works-in-progress seminars that will take place, online, between January and May 2022 in which participants will convene to discuss and workshop pre-circulated papers. We invite proposals for unpublished, chapter-length pieces on epidemics in Vast Early America/The Atlantic World for those workshops.
Wildlifeplymouth.edu

Exploring Connections Fosters Natural World Ties

How bees pollinate flowers might be interesting, but why should the average person care? Professor Maria Sanders maintains that “finding the story behind the data” is key to making science more relevant, and this insight is central to PSU’s partnership with NH Audubon in an ongoing webinar series examining environmental ethics.
Books & LiteratureHouston Chronicle

Book World: From commerce to chaos: An economic history of the United States

- - - For me, writing a paper for American history in high school invariably involved a trip to the library to look up what the historians Charles and Mary Beard had to say about the assigned topic, which predictably had something to do with class conflict or a clash of economic interests. By then - it was the Cold War - the Beards' somewhat Marxist view of history was falling out of favor among historians, as was economic history generally. Economists, meanwhile, were becoming increasingly enamored with elegant mathematical models that ignored politics, institutions and history.
IndiaMorning Times

Today in History

Today is Thursday, May 27, the 147th day of 2021. There are 218 days left in the year. On May 27, 1941, the British Royal Navy sank the German battleship Bismarck off France with a loss of some 2,000 lives, three days after the Bismarck sank the HMS Hood with the loss of more than 1,400 lives. Amid rising world tensions, President Franklin D. Roosevelt proclaimed an “unlimited national emergency” during a radio address from the White House.
Computersarxiv.org

A Review of Network Evolution Towards a Smart Connected World

With the rapid innovations in technology, wireless internet-connected devices are more ubiquitous than ever and can be found in virtually every aspect of both our personal and professional lives. In this paper, we propose a comprehensive literature review that focuses on various network components that create connectivity among different devices, specifically Wireless Sensor Networks (WSNs), Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) tags, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and how these devices helped usher in the 4th Industrial Revolution, or Industry 4.0. This paper focuses on the protocols, architecture, uses, security concerns, and solutions used in these network technologies, as well as their differences and similarities.
EconomyPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

World Bank Group – A Long History of Successes Led by Andrea Zanon

is one of the world's largest sources of funding and knowledge for developing countries. With 189 member countries, staff from more than 170 countries, and offices in over 130 locations, is a unique global partnership of five institutions working for sustainable solutions that reduce poverty and build shared prosperity in developing countries.
California StateLompoc Record

Today in History: The Chicago World’s Fair officially opened in 1933

Today is Thursday, May 27, the 147th day of 2021. There are 218 days left in the year. On May 27, 1941, the British Royal Navy sank the German battleship Bismarck off France with a loss of some 2,000 lives, three days after the Bismarck sank the HMS Hood with the loss of more than 1,400 lives. Amid rising world tensions, President Franklin D. Roosevelt proclaimed an “unlimited national emergency” during a radio address from the White House.
Militarywnky.com

Throwback Thursday – Howard S. Magers, a Tribute to Kentuckians in World War II and the Day that Changed History

This is a story representing Kentuckians and a local family in WWII, and shares more about that day 80 years ago that changed the course of world history. Navy Seaman 2nd Class Howard Scott Magers’ remains were recently identified as those lost of the18-year-old Barren County native. A funeral procession from Bowling Green to Smiths Grove on Memorial Day will honor Magers, his family, and his sacrifice.