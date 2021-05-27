Girl Dies After The Elevator She Was In Shoots Up 30 Floors

Authorities say a third victim has succumbed to injuries from the South Jersey shooting that has now claimed the lives of three people, and left 11 others wounded. The New Jersey State Police say the newest fatality, 19-year-old Braylin Holmes, died Monday night while being treated for her injuries. New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewel said the shooting, which took place at an outdoor ’90s-themed birthday party in Fairfield Township on Saturday night, was not a “random act of violence,” but a “targeted attack.” Two brothers, Darrell Dawkins and Kevin Dawkins, have both been arrested on weapons charges in connection with the massacre, but it’s not clear if authorities believe either was a shooter. In a statement, Gov. Phil Murphy called the shooting “horrific” and a case for stricter gun regulations. “No community should ever experience what occurred last night in Fairfield,” he said over the weekend.