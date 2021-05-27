Cancel
Accidents

Girl Dies After The Elevator She Was In Shoots Up 30 Floors

By James Felton
IFLScience
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA teenager has died after the elevator she was in suddenly shot up 30 floors. On Sunday evening in the Ankang Jinhaiwan District of Zhanjiang City, China, the girl became stuck in the elevator on the first floor of an apartment block. She called for help from friends and family, Chinese news outlet The Paper reports.

www.iflscience.com
