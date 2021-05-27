Cancel
OHS2021 Oral History and the Media - 9-10 July 2021- BOOKINGS OPEN!

 14 days ago

I am pleased to share news that the Oral History Society (UK) Annual Conference 2021, on Oral History and the Media, will take place on Friday 9th and Saturday 10th July 2021 in an online format, and that bookings are now OPEN!. We’re delighted to be joined by our plenary...

Spainh-net.org

Mastering Oral History: The Concise Guide

GIRES- the Global Institute for Research, Edcuation & Scholarhip in Amsterdam. GIRES, the Global Institute for Research, Education and Scholarship is committed to offering the tools that support the endeavors of global scholarly community. Oral history, a highly significant source of information, has been underestimated for decades.We, in GIRES, believe in the power of personal testimonies and that we ought to understand, explore, respect and preserve history. Local history and oral testimonies can have a great magnitude and affect our understanding of the past. Global history is shaped by such clusters of information; personal stories can offer clear view of past events, describe a forgotten reality and even help us re-write history. Despite if we consider such information important, oral history can be instrumental in the formation of collective memory and the shaping of national identities.
Politicsh-net.org

Archiving Community Oral Histories - Workshop

Join us for this interactive and intensive multi-day workshop for oral historians. Learn to analyze and index completed oral histories from the South Phoenix Oral History Project's signature collection. Upon completion, you will publish a dynamic summary of one oral history interview to our website. Each summary contains an index,...
Books & Literatureh-net.org

New Book Announcement! ANTIOCH: A HISTORY

We are excited to announce the publication of our book, Antioch: A History. This book tells the complete story of the "lost city" of Antioch-on-the-Orontes, from its foundation by the Seleucids in the 4th century BC to the 20th century. Of particular interest to you, our esteemed Islamicists, is a more extensive and holistic view of the medieval periods and the transition from classical city, and the transformation to the Mamluk/Ottoman city which is the basis for today's Antakya. Half the book comprises the history after the Islamic conquest, which is narrated for the first time. This history of Antioch is grounded in a discussion of the urban transformations that took place and incorporates recent studies on the archaeology of the city, reevaluations of some of Princeton's excavations, numismatic and ceramic evidence, and inclusion of the hinterland of Antioch. We believe it will be of interest to many of you who share our love for this Syrian/Turkish gem on the Orontes. It will be out May 31 and available for pre-order (use codes SMA03 or FLY21). Consider asking your library to get a copy and/or get one for yourself! Best, Asa Eger and Andrea de Giorgi.
Books & LiteratureStandard Banner

History for the books

One could perhaps mistake Lost Creek Mercantile for taking on a new identity – something between a historical bookstore and a local library with its very own summer reading program. Since March, proprietors David and Kim Stapleton have carried The Quaker Sergeant’s War, the edited journals of a New Market...
MusicMcSweeney's

An Oral History of the Interstitial Ska Music on Friends

With the Friends reunion out on HBO Max, there’s never been a better time to talk about the most under-examined element of the hit sitcom: the iconic ska music that sometimes played for a few seconds in between scenes. That’s an idea and a peg, right? I think it’s good enough. We reached out to the cast and crew behind the show to reminisce about the sound that changed the way we experienced establishing shots of Manhattan apartment buildings.
West Lafayette, INwbaa.org

Book Review: The History of the World in 21 Women

When one thinks of the historic individuals who had the largest impact on the world, often we may think of a man. The History of the World in 21 Women is a book that aims to show how the world has largely been impacted by historic women. Do you know these 21 historic women and their impact? Does the book do them justice? Tune in as West Lafayette Public Library Director Nick Schenkel has the review.
San Diego, CAucsd.edu

New Book on History of Scripps Institution of Oceanography to be Published

Images of America: Scripps Institution of Oceanography showcases history of one of world's most important research institutions. “This is really the first comprehensive publication of Scripps Oceanography history in several decades,” said Robert Monroe, author of the book and communications officer at Scripps. “I hope the book allows readers to appreciate one of the world’s greatest research centers in an approachable way.”
A New Book Explores the Fascinating History of Camping

Camping: if you hadn’t noticed, it’s sort of Outside’s bread and butter. Most readers of this magazine probably know that camping is a fun hobby, one that allows us to escape from normal life and feel healthy in that back-to-nature way. It’s a pretty simple concept to grasp. Or is it? The things we take for granted about sleeping out in nature never had to be that way; they’re a product of larger cultural forces and government policy.
Books & Literaturebookmarks.reviews

Americanon: An Unexpected U.S. History in Thirteen Bestselling Books

What does it take to be a good American? And who gets to decide? Journalist Jess McHugh examines thirteen seemingly innocuous, mega-bestselling reference books, guidebooks, and self-help books that have become blueprints for core American values and shaped our national story. Rave Robert Weibezahl,. The concept behind Americanon is nothing...
Callensburg, PACourier-Express

Callensburg area history book published

CALLENSBURG – Few towns the size of Callensburg can boast that they’ve been the subject of multiple history books. But with the recent release of “Callensburg: A Small Community, Book Four,” documentation of that Clarion County community can now be found in four books by local author Arnold Kepple. He...
It’s time to consign the “selfish gene” to the history books

There's an unforgettable moment in the movie "Wall Street" when financier Gordon Gekko tells the shareholders of Teldar Paper why his buyout proposal, incorporating massive layoffs, is not only profitable, but morally legitimate. With his slicked-back hair and custom-tailored suit, he struts to the front of the hall and proclaims that there is a "new law of evolution in corporate America." It's a simple law, he explains:
Books & Literatureharrisondaily.com

The top 10 books on the Apple Store

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher) 1. Legacy by Nora Roberts - 9781250272942 - (St. Martin’s Publishing Group) 2. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave - 9781501171369 - (Simon …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
Books & Literaturemomcollective.com

Media + Books

Ugochi E - Reading is a fundamental right. We send our kids to school so that they can become better readers and better thinkers. Reading more authentic literature leads to high levels of critical thinking—so equip your readers with books from diverse... Black History Month:: What We’re Reading. Alissa M...
MinoritiesTimes Herald-Record

Letter: History books conveniently leave out facts

Seventeen years before Kristallnacht, there was the Tulsa Massacre. The world knows all about the first. History books mention German attacks on Jewish businesses. Few Americans know about the Tulsa Massacre. In that case it was against Black businesses. Germany was made to pay reparations. So far none of the...
Lawrence, KSku.edu

History and evolution of sushi chronicled in 'Oishii' book

LAWRENCE — There are 34,000 species of fish. And they all have their own flavor. “People like to discover the fact you don’t always have to bake or fry a fish. All different kinds of fish have different tastes, and sushi lets you experience that,” said Eric Rath, professor of history at the University of Kansas.
TV Seriesc21media.net

Viaplay, Virgin Media book The Holiday

NENT-owned Nordic streamer Viaplay and Irish broadcaster Virgin Media TV have acquired the rights to forthcoming drama series The Holiday, commissioned by UK broadcaster Channel 5. The deals are the first for the 4×60’ series, which is based on the bestselling book series by TM Logan which is set in...
InternetDJBooth

9 Keys to Increasing Fan Engagement on Social Media

This article, sponsored by Corite, previously appeared on Audiomack World. Corite’s mission is to keep artists in control of their careers. Speaking with Emelie Olsson, Director of Artist Relations for the company, it’s clear the entire business model is predicated upon empowering independent artists and their fans. A crowdfunding platform based in Stockholm, Sweden, Corite allows fans to “invest with their hearts” and become “true collaborators” across artists’ careers.
Webster Groves, MOwebster.edu

Julie Smith Partners with KMOX for Media Literacy Project

Before the public had Internet access and before 24-hour news stations were created, it was not unusual for neighbors to have discussions about their communities, using information supplied by their local newspaper or local broadcast newscasters. The neighbors did not necessarily agree on whether something was a problem, but they often agreed on the same set of facts.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
DFW Community News

9 Great Books to Read This Summer

There’s nothing like finding a new book to sit down with when summer comes along. Is there anything more relaxing than sitting poolside, beachside or on the patio, and lounging with the latest page-turner? If you’re looking for that next book you won’t want to put down, check out our recommendations below: