OHS2021 Oral History and the Media - 9-10 July 2021- BOOKINGS OPEN!

We are excited to announce the publication of our book, Antioch: A History. This book tells the complete story of the "lost city" of Antioch-on-the-Orontes, from its foundation by the Seleucids in the 4th century BC to the 20th century. Of particular interest to you, our esteemed Islamicists, is a more extensive and holistic view of the medieval periods and the transition from classical city, and the transformation to the Mamluk/Ottoman city which is the basis for today's Antakya. Half the book comprises the history after the Islamic conquest, which is narrated for the first time. This history of Antioch is grounded in a discussion of the urban transformations that took place and incorporates recent studies on the archaeology of the city, reevaluations of some of Princeton's excavations, numismatic and ceramic evidence, and inclusion of the hinterland of Antioch. We believe it will be of interest to many of you who share our love for this Syrian/Turkish gem on the Orontes. It will be out May 31 and available for pre-order (use codes SMA03 or FLY21). Consider asking your library to get a copy and/or get one for yourself! Best, Asa Eger and Andrea de Giorgi.