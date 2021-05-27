Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Official: Shooter said he hated work years before killing 9

By TERENCE CHEA, JANIE HAR, STEFANIE DAZIO and COLLEEN LONG
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n7oP6_0aDREEYp00

SAN JOSE, Calif. — (AP) — A gunman who killed nine people at a California rail yard where he worked appeared to target some of the victims, a sheriff told The Associated Press on Thursday, while a Biden administration official said the shooter spoke of hating his workplace when customs officers detained him after a 2016 trip to the Philippines.

Samuel Cassidy, 57, arrived at the light rail facility for the Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose around 6 a.m. Wednesday with a duffel bag filled with semi-automatic handguns and high-capacity magazines, Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said.

“It appears to us at this point that he said to one of the people there: ‘I’m not going to shoot you,’” Smith said. “And then he shot other people. So I imagine there was some kind of thought on who he wanted to shoot.”

While there are no cameras inside the rail yard's two buildings, Smith said footage captured him moving from one location to the next. It took deputies six minutes from the first 911 calls to find Cassidy on the third floor of one of the buildings, Smith said.

He killed himself as deputies closed in on the facility serving the county of more than 1 million people in the heart of Silicon Valley. More than 100 people were there at the time, and authorities found five victims in one building and two in another, Smith said.

Authorities do not yet know whether Cassidy worked regularly with any of the victims. Sheriff’s officials described him as “a highly disgruntled VTA employee for many years," which may have contributed to him targeting those workers.

“I’m not sure we’ll ever actually find the real motive, but we’ll piece it together as much as we can from witnesses,” Smith said.

After being detained in 2016, Cassidy was found to have a memo book with notes on how he hated the Valley Transportation Authority, according to a Biden administration official who described a Department of Homeland Security memo laying out Cassidy's statements. The official saw the memo and detailed its contents to The Associated Press but was not authorized to speak publicly about an ongoing investigation.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the memo.

The memo doesn't say why he was stopped by customs officers. It said he had books about “terrorism and fear and manifestos" but when he was asked whether he had issues with people at work, he said no. It notes that Cassidy had a “minor criminal history” and cites a 1983 arrest in San Jose and charges of “misdemeanor obstruction/resisting a peace officer.”

Cassidy's ex-wife said he had talked about killing people at work more than a decade ago. Documents show he had worked at the transit authority since at least 2012.

“I never believed him, and it never happened. Until now," a tearful Cecilia Nelms told the AP on Wednesday.

She said he used to come home from work resentful and angry over what he perceived as unfair assignments.

“He could dwell on things,” she said. The two were married for about 10 years until a 2005 divorce filing, and she had not been in touch with Cassidy for about 13 years, Nelms said.

The three 9 mm handguns he had appear to be legal, sheriff’s officials said. Authorities do not yet know how he obtained them.

He also had 32 high-capacity magazines, some with 12 rounds. In California, it is illegal to buy magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. However, if Cassidy obtained them before Jan. 1, 2000, he would have been allowed to have them unless he was otherwise prohibited from possessing firearms.

The sheriff said authorities found explosives at the gunman’s home, where investigators believe he had set a timer or slow-burn device so that a fire would occur at the same time as the shooting. Flames were reported minutes after the first 911 calls came in from the rail facility.

The attack was the 15th mass killing in the U.S. this year, all shootings that claimed at least four lives each for a total of 87 deaths, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.

President Joe Biden urged Congress to act on legislation to curb gun violence, saying, “Every life that is taken by a bullet pierces the soul of our nation. We can, and we must, do more.”

Several long-time employees were killed, many of whom worked together.

“Whatever happened yesterday, it shows the character of these guys how they tried to save others while going through that chaotic situation,” light rail superintendent Naunihal Singh said.

The victims were Alex Ward Fritch, 49; Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Adrian Balleza, 29; Jose Dejesus Hernandez, 35; Timothy Michael Romo, 49; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63, and Lars Kepler Lane, 63.

Family and friends remembered Taptejdeep Singh as a hero. He called another transit employee to warn him about Cassidy, saying he needed to get out or hide.

“He told me he was with Paul, another victim, at the time,” co-worker Sukhvir Singh, who is not related to Taptejdeep Singh, said in a statement. “From what I’ve heard, he spent the last moments of his life making sure that others — in the building and elsewhere — would be able to stay safe.”

Transit authority officials held a tearful moment of silence Thursday, reading aloud the the names of the victims next to a giant poster board with their photos.

“I, unfortunately, get to know personally how these nine families have felt this past night, this morning with just a sense of disbelief, with a hope that your loved one is still going to come home and knowing that that’s just never going to happen again,” said Raul Peralez, a San Jose councilman and lifelong friend of Rudometkin, one of the victims.

A vigil for the victims was planned Thursday evening in San Jose.

While public records show Cassidy faced nothing more serious than a traffic ticket in 2019, an ex-girlfriend described him in court documents filed in 2009 as volatile and violent, with major mood swings because of bipolar disorder that became worse when he drank heavily.

Several times while he was drunk, Cassidy forced himself on her sexually despite her refusals, pinning her arms with his body weight, the woman said in a sworn statement filed after Cassidy sought a restraining order against her. The documents were obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle.

The AP generally does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted.

___

Har reported from San Francisco, Dazio from Los Angeles and Long from Washington. Associated Press journalists Jocelyn Gecker and Daisy Nguyen in San Francisco, Martha Mendoza in Santa Cruz and John Antczak in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
40K+
Followers
48K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence#Guns#Handguns#County Sheriff#Family Violence#The Associated Press#Vta#The Wall Street Journal#Ap#Usa Today#Northeastern University#Congress#San Francisco Chronicle#Investigators#Explosives#Authorities#Disbelief#Footage#Customs Officers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
Philippines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Houston, TXPosted by
Action News Jax

Judge tosses hospital workers' vaccine requirement challenge

HOUSTON — (AP) — A federal judge threw out a lawsuit filed by employees of a Houston hospital system over its requirement that all of its staff be vaccinated against COVID-19. The Houston Methodist Hospital system suspended 178 employees without pay last week over their refusal to get vaccinated. Of them, 117 sued seeking to overturn the requirement and over their suspension and threatened termination.
Public HealthPosted by
Action News Jax

2 million board US flights for 1st time since onset of COVID-19 pandemic

The Transportation Security Administration on Friday screened more than 2 million people for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, multiple media outlets reported. A total of 2,028,961 were screened by TSA agents that day, or roughly four times the number screened on the same day in 2020, and only about three-quarters of the number screened on the same day in 2019, according to the agency.
AmericasPosted by
Action News Jax

Nicaragua arrests 5 more opposition leaders in crackdown

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — (AP) — The government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega arrested five opposition leaders Sunday during the biggest one-day round up so far, in what appears to be widespread detentions of anyone who might challenge his rule. The moves over the weekend suggest Ortega has moved beyond arresting...
California StatePosted by
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."
California Statespectrumnews1.com

California won't lift its mask requirement for another month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure cases stay low, the state health director said Monday. “This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we continue the relentless...
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
California Statetheappeal.org

The California Attorney General is Investigating Sean Monterrosa’s Killing. His Sisters Are Also Fighting For Systemic Change

Monterrosa, 22, was killed by a police officer who had a history of shooting at civilians. His sisters are pushing for a law they believe could have saved him. When Derek Chauvin was found guilty for the murder of George Floyd last month, debates erupted over whether the verdict represented justice being served, change, basic accountability, or perhaps none of the above. But there’s no disputing the rarity of the outcome. On-duty police officers fatally shoot around 1,000 civilians each year, but since 2005, only about 140 officers have been arrested for doing so, let alone charged or convicted.
California StateDaily Gate City

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
California StateL.A. Weekly

Fully Vaccinated People Must Still Wear Masks Indoors, California Says

California will not align itself with the CDC’s most recent mask guidance, meaning fully vaccinated people will still have to wear masks indoors until June 15. June 15 is Gov. Gavin Newsom’s target date for a full state reopening and the next four weeks would gives businesses “time to prepare” for the coming changes in regulations.
California Statespectrumnews1.com

California to wait until June 15 to ditch COVID-19 mask requirement

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance that no longer requires people fully vaccinated against COVID- 19 to wear face coverings, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are expected to lift most virus- related restrictions if current positive...
California StateSFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.
California StateCommercial Observer

San Diego Ruling Could Impact California Housing Statewide

A developer-friendly ruling in San Diego Superior Court, which invalidated a referendum on a contentious local development, could strike down the ability of citizens to use ballot referendums to stop development projects in California. Judge Richard S. Whitney decided the case, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune, which first reported...
California StateFresno Business Journal

Following feds’ lead, California to relax mask mandate June 15

Gym goers wear masks at the Fit Republic at Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue in July 2020. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz. Today, the California Department of Health and Human Services announced fully vaccinated individuals can leave the mask at home as of June 15. The state’s decision comes after...