Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

By Ed Jones
 11 days ago

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.600-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Shares ofNYSE:NGVC traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 367 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,909. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85.

