Bushbabies Are Cute. Is That Threatening Their Conservation?

By Mary Jo DiLonardo
Tree Hugger
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBushbabies are ridiculously cute. These fuzzy primates have huge eyes and are so small they can fit in your hand. But this cuteness is harming the preservation of the Southern lesser galagos (Galago moholi), a species of bushbaby that lives in southern Africa. Because the animals are so adorable, people often keep them as pets. And this pet trade has shifted the species’ genetics and potentially threatened their conservation, new research finds.﻿﻿

