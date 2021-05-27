Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

How to Create ‘Accidental Renaissance’ Photos: Light and Composition

By David Crewe
petapixel.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotography, film, and art YouTube channel Chroma published this 8-minute video detailing what it takes to capture what are colloquially known as “Accidental Renaissance” photographs. The term “Accidental Renaissance” was popularized by the Reddit community with the same name and refers to a photo that takes a modern situation and...

petapixel.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Renaissance#Modern Art#Nature Photography#Art Style#Master#800 0000#Composition#Renaissance Artists#Artwork#Renaissance Style Art#Exceptional Images#Painters#Photographers#Dramatic Action#Video#Intense Emotion#Preserve Details#Film
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Arts
Related
PhotographyAMERICAN SUBURB X

Interview: How To Look Natural in Photos

An Interview between Zak R. Dimitrov, Beata Bartecka, and Łukasz Rusznica regarding their book How to Look Natural in Photos Palm* Studios and OPT. How to Look Natural in Photos is a functional, yet very aesthetically pleasing book. It examines the way photography operates as a mechanism and a tool for recording when used by nefarious forces and political regimes. It suggests violence and malicious intentions while unveiling a photograph’s characteristic that is often forgotten in the fine art world – being a document. The book is a hefty tome containing well over 100 images and some long, detailed texts providing further information and context. Some of the images contain marks on their surface while others are pristine, but they all have a slightly dark undertone – if a photograph depicts a person, it does not bode well for them as it means they are under surveillance of the Polish state. The book is published by PALM* Studios and OPT, 2021.
Photographyava360.com

NEXT LEVEL PHOTO composition YOU need to master!

Go to Squarespace.com for a free trial, and when you’re ready to launch, go to http://squarespace.com/aop to save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain!. In photography, composition is an art unto itself. I want to show you the idea of a composition inside itself. If we think of the rectangle that contains the photograph as the "ground" what happens if you ad an additional ground?
Photographypetapixel.com

How NOT to Light Your Portrait Photos

Light can be one of the most challenging topics when it comes to learning photography. It takes a lot of trial and error to understand light, as there are very few resources available that teach light beyond setups. When working with light, many beginners are intimidated and often overlook some...
Photographypetapixel.com

How To Shoot Professional Headshots with Natural and Continuous Light

Professional headshot photographer and educator Peter Hurley recently starred in a Back to Basics 22-minute tutorial that covers the natural and continuous lighting he uses during headshot photo sessions. In the video, Hurley walks viewers through how he lights his headshots using natural or continuous light to achieve consistent results...
Detroit, MIAlpena News

Remembering colors and an old friend

I’ve had color on my mind. It rests easy there this time of year — so much of it around — close, fresh, vibrant. When I look out the window, I see a painting whose colors were freely applied using brushes loaded with paint. Now, the sun is higher, the...
Photographypicturecorrect.com

Juxtaposition: Exercises to Develop Your Photographic Sense of Irony

This article is based on concepts from The Photography Action Cards if you want to dig deeper for further training. Juxtaposition is a term that applies to many different mediums, including photography. It is often alternately described as “contrast”. I tend to think of it more as contrast with a...
PhotographyPhotofocus

How to create beautiful portrait lighting using v-flats

One of the most fun things about shooting in the studio is experimenting with different light modifiers to achieve different looks. Apart from the usual tools like softboxes, reflectors and gobos, you may also want to consider adding v-flats to your arsenal. Whether you’re doing a fashion shoot or a creative portrait session, these simple implements will let you create stunning portrait lighting in the studio.
Visual Artmymodernmet.com

Abstract Figure Paintings Are a Fascinating Fusion of Several Moments Frozen in Time

In most cases, observing a painting is like looking at a snapshot of a particular moment in time. But not for Eric Pause; the Ontario-based artist tries to capture as many moments as he can in his striking figurative paintings. Similar to the Italian Futurists—who wanted to synthesize time, place, and form—his work conveys movement and time through abstracted forms overlapping over one another.
EntertainmentNo Film School

Your Guide to Cinematic Composition, Lighting, and Movement

Improve your filmmaking skills with these helpful tutorials from Tomorrow's Filmmakers. There are a ton of how-to filmmaking videos available to learn from online, and few do it better than the people over at Tomorrow's Filmmakers. Their YouTube channel is full of useful information, whether you're learning how to operate...
Designmymodernmet.com

Designer Reimagines What Historical Figures Would Look Like Today

Historical figures such as Aristotle and Leonardo da Vinci are household names. Nevertheless, these figures often feel like part of a distant past full of people we can barely imagine. That is how graphic designer Becca Saladin felt several years ago. As a fan of both history and art, Saladin decided to use her Photoshop skills to bring historical figures to life for a series entitled Royalty Now. Starting with contemporary (or close to) representations, Saladin transforms each famous face into a modern version of how that person might look in the year 2021.
Home & GardenThe Guardian

Sunflowers review – an intricate portrait of Van Gogh’s iconic series

Not surprisingly, Vincent van Gogh has proved a rich seam for the Exhibition on Screen gallery series, with one of the most commercially potent of modern painters providing material for previous films including Van Gogh in Japan and Van Gogh: A New Way of Seeing. Here, the attention is even more micro, though hardly niche: the series of sunflower studies Van Gogh painted in 1888 and 1889, one of which went on to command a record auction price in the mid 1980s and practically on its own send the art market into the financial stratosphere.
Interior Designdesignboom.com

marset's new lighting system 'ihana' offers serene shapes and multiple creative compositions

Marset — the barcelona-based brand known for its authentic and meaningful lighting projects — introduces a new lighting system to its collection, bearing simple shapes and gestures that allow for the creation of stunning light compositions. playing with contrast, adaptability, materiality and form, ‘ihana’ by joanna laajisto offers numerous creative interpretations for any interior environment, and brings new aesthetic possibilities to marset’s already-illuminating repertoire.
Interior DesignCONTEMPORIST

LED Lights Create Subtle Lighting Accents Throughout This Remodeled Apartment

Brosh Architects has designed the remodel of an apartment in London, England, that included clean lines and bright spaces, as per their client’s request. To create the bright spaces and clean lines, the designers used crisp white walls and added LED lighting to highlight the straight edges, including a recessed television and floating storage cabinet.
AstronomyRoanoke Times

Goss: Human created points of light overshadow amazing Mars

Ever since last fall, Mars has played a role in our evening sky. In October while lying at 38 million miles, it was the closest to Earth as it will be until August 2035 and appeared as a dramatic bright orange–red light. It was hard to miss. As the weeks passed and as Earth moved farther from the Red Planet, it grew fainter, eventually becoming “just another” unremarkable point of light.
PhotographyPosted by
POPSUGAR

20 Breathtaking Photos of the Northern Lights That Will Give You Serious Wanderlust

The northern lights (or aurora borealis) are widely known as one of Mother Nature's most beautiful works of art and deserving of an entry on anyone's adventure bucket list. In order to catch the celestial light show in action, light gazers must travel above the Earth's magnetic poles to countries like Iceland, Greenland, Canada, and Norway — though there was a rare moment in 2020 when the northern lights were visible from the US, stretching from Washington to northern Iowa and across to upstate Maine. If international travel isn't in your immediate future — or you're still debating whether to put this natural wonder on your bucket list — these breathtaking photos of the northern lights will make you want to book a trip as soon as you possibly can.