Gerry W. Gardner, age 82 of Lenox, IA (formerly Riverton) passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Vintage Park Assisted Living in Lenox. Gerry Wayne Gardner was born on May 28, 1938 in Hamburg, IA; the son of Albert W. and Bernice I. (Kellison) Gardner. He attended school through the 8th Grade and then began working. He farmed and later began a career at Vogel Popcorn in Hamburg, IA where he worked for 25 years. Lastly, he worked at American Meter Company in Nebraska City for 11 years before retiring in May of 2000.