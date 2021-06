Host Jeremy C. Park talks with Dan Aronoff, Market President and Franchise Consultant with FranNet, along with his son, Dillon Aronoff, who has become a supporter of Samaritan’s Feet and hosted a shoe drive and fundraising effort for the organization. During the interview, Dan discusses how he helps provide education and support to individuals who are interested in exploring self employment as a career option through franchised business ownership. He shares tips and recommendations, then highlights how he and his son were introduced to Manny Ohonme, founder of Samaritan’s Feet, through cityCURRENT. Dillon talks about his passion for shoes and how that led him to both start a business and get involved with Samaritan’s Feet, hosting a shoe drive and fundraising effort to make a difference.