Even after shedding hundreds of millions of dollars in debt late last year and receiving a $200 million bailout, Katerra has resorted to bankruptcy in its struggle to survive. The company filed for protection under Chapter 11 on Sunday, listing liabilities between $1 billion and $10 billion and assets of just $500 million to $1 billion. Katerra secured $35 million in financing from a unit of SoftBank Group, its primary investor, to keep operating during the bankruptcy reorganization. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.