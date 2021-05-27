Cancel
The Tragic Death Of Cary Grant

By Wendy Mead
Film legend and quintessential leading man Cary Grant's life ended in 1986, far from the luxurious confines of his Beverly Hills estate. The star of "The Philadelphia Story" and "North by Northwest" had spent the last 20 years of his life in retirement. Fatherhood had come late in life to him, becoming a first-time dad at 62. Grant chose to make home movies with his daughter Jennifer (with his fourth wife, Dyan Cannon) rather than appear on the silver screen. He did, however, choose to tour in a one-man show to share the details of his career with theater audiences, according to the Washington Post.

