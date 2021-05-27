The Tragic Death Of Cary Grant

"He was those characters." Apple has unveiled an official trailer for a documentary titled Who Are You, Charlie Brown?, available for streaming later in June this year. This hour-long doc special is a tribute to and also a look back at cartoonist Charles M. Schulz, who passed away in 2000. It includes conversations friends, family and others involved in the iconic comic strip to provide a portrait of the late Peanuts creator. Executive produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, the documentary special also features interviews with friends, family, cartoonists, and famous fans, as well as archival footage for lovers of the comic strip. Who Are You, Charlie Brown? is narrated by Academy Award-winner Lupita Nyong'o and features interviews with Jean Schulz, Drew Barrymore, Al Roker, Kevin Smith, Billie Jean King, Noah Schnapp. With original music composed by Jeff Morrow, composer of the new series "The Snoopy Show," "Snoopy in Space," and "Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10." I adore all the animation in the trailer; this really looks wonderful.