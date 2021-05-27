First Cow Review
Kelly Reichardt’s First Cow is the latest in the director’s increasingly long line of mini-marvels. From Old Joy to Wendy And Lucy, Meek’s Cutoff and Night Moves, the writer-director has carved a distinct niche, exploring ideas around the nature of friendship, the struggles of rural people to make ends meet and our co-dependent relationship with nature. Co-written with long-time collaborator Jonathan Raymond, First Cow doesn’t particularly stake out new ground and perhaps lacks the ambition of her best work (Certain Women), but it is a beautifully rendered view of a touching camaraderie forged during the hardscrabble of frontier life.www.empireonline.com