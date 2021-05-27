The Duke of Wellington as social psychologist

In the course of reading several volumes of the Dispatches and Supplementary Dispatches of Arthur, first Duke of Wellington relating to his Indian career I was struck by his ideas about the psychology of the men he comanded. He was deeply distrustful of the lower classes of English society and consequently of the officers and men of the East India Company Army. He thought "colored" soldiers essentially undependable mercenaries and refused to have any officers of mixed descent. On the other hand, he considered aristocrats natural trustees of the "national interest" and its only secure safeguard. Readers are probably aware of his staunch defense of the sale of commissions in the Royal Army as ensuring the presence of men of property in command.