Parliament Approves Property Rights Contract for Hellenikon Project
ATHENS -- A draft plan by the Finance Ministry on the Hellenikon project was approved in plenary on Thursday by a wide majority. "Ratification of the contract to transfer property rights due to contribution of item in exchange to share capital increase between the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) on the one hand and Hellenikon SA on the other", as the draft was titled, was approved by ruling New Democracy, main opposition SYRIZA and Movement for Change (KINAL). It was rejected by the Communist Party of Greece, Greek Solution and MeRA25.www.thenationalherald.com