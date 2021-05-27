Cancel
Parliament Approves Property Rights Contract for Hellenikon Project

By The National Herald
thenationalherald.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS -- A draft plan by the Finance Ministry on the Hellenikon project was approved in plenary on Thursday by a wide majority. "Ratification of the contract to transfer property rights due to contribution of item in exchange to share capital increase between the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) on the one hand and Hellenikon SA on the other", as the draft was titled, was approved by ruling New Democracy, main opposition SYRIZA and Movement for Change (KINAL). It was rejected by the Communist Party of Greece, Greek Solution and MeRA25.

#Property Rights#Syriza#Project Finance#Ministry Of Finance#The Finance Ministry#Hradf#Hellenikon Sa#Syriza#Movement For Change#Kinal#Greek Solution#New Democracy#Capital Increase#Finance Minister#Ratification#Share Capital#Item
