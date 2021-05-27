Parliament Approves Property Rights Contract for Hellenikon Project

French Prosecutors had launched a preliminary probe into money laundering charges against the Lebanese Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh, an AFP news report published late on Sunday had unleashed. Apart from that, the French news agency, Agence France-Presse or AFP report had quoted one of the unnamed sources as saying that the Central Bank Governor of Lebanon, whose fiscally beleaguered economy had to put a cap on monthly withdrawals mostly aimed at preventing a mass-scale divestiture of Lebanese Pounds on black markets in exchange of US Dollar or Euro, had been under investigation over allegations of money laundering or possible tie-up with conspiracies to commit organized money laundering.