Ferrum College & BRIM to Preserve Adams Collection of Appalachian Folklore with CIC Grant
Ferrum College has been named one of twenty-four Council of Independent College (CIC) institutions to participate in "Humanities Research for the Public Good" in 2021-22, a national initiative promoting student research and public engagement. This initiative focuses on showcasing library and museum collections held at private colleges and universities. Ferrum College will receive a grant of $10,000 to implement a year-long undergraduate research project in collaboration with the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum (BRIM) and the Franklin County Public Library.