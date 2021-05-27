Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NTAP. Longbow Research raised shares of NetApp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.37.