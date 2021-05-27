Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Photronics had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.www.modernreaders.com