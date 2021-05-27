ANN: Center for Black, Brown, and Queer Studies Fellowship
The Center for Black, Brown, and Queer Studies (BBQ+) is an independent Center dedicated to interdisciplinary research, pedagogy, and mentorship in critical race, Indigenous, postcolonial, and queer studies. Our fellowship is a year-long program that brings together a diverse group of scholars from undergraduates to postgraduates working across these fields in a collaborative and supportive environment. The fellowship meets once a week for two hours and meetings alternate between writing clinics, theory clinics, fellows circles focussed on demystifying academia for BIPOC, queer, trans, and/or first generation scholars, and a monthly colloquium with senior scholars in BBQ+ related fields.networks.h-net.org