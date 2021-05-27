Cancel
Minorities

ANN: Center for Black, Brown, and Queer Studies Fellowship

 14 days ago

The Center for Black, Brown, and Queer Studies (BBQ+) is an independent Center dedicated to interdisciplinary research, pedagogy, and mentorship in critical race, Indigenous, postcolonial, and queer studies. Our fellowship is a year-long program that brings together a diverse group of scholars from undergraduates to postgraduates working across these fields in a collaborative and supportive environment. The fellowship meets once a week for two hours and meetings alternate between writing clinics, theory clinics, fellows circles focussed on demystifying academia for BIPOC, queer, trans, and/or first generation scholars, and a monthly colloquium with senior scholars in BBQ+ related fields.

MinoritiesBlack Enterprise

Marsh McLennan Launches Fellowship Program for Black MBA Students

Marsh McLennan is partnering with the National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA) and Fisk University to announce the launch of RISE– a global MBA fellowship program. The RISE program, which stands for racial inclusion and social equity, will provide second-year Black MBA candidates and graduates in the U.S., UK, and Canada with an enlightening curriculum focused on practical business knowledge and tools for advocating for social justice within a business environment.
Buffalo, NYWKBW-TV

Helping Black & Brown students with their mental wellness

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Keeping our youth mentally well is a challenge and in the Black and Brown communities, students face many challenges. In the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, anxiety and depression among Africans America’s spiked to the highest rates than any other racial or ethnic group. The U.S....
Minoritiesbakingbusiness.com

Conagra inks partnerships to support Black and Brown students

CHICAGO — Conagra Brands, Inc. has partnered with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and the Hispanic Scholarship Fund to support Black and Brown students. As part of the partnerships, Conagra will donate $125,000 for scholarships and its employees also will actively engage with scholarship recipients to provide professional development opportunities that strengthen career prospects for students’ post-college, including resume building assistance, job interview preparation, and additional workplace readiness experiences.
Providence, RIBrown Daily Herald

Brown research study finds decades-long decline in Black male, Native American, Alaskan Native medical students

Despite efforts by medical schools to increase diversity in their student bodies, the percentage of students that make up medicine’s most underrepresented groups — Black men and Native American and Alaskan Native men and women — has decreased over the last four decades, according to a recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine by researchers from the Warren Alpert Medical School.
Granville, OHdenison.edu

Announcing the Ann and Thomas Hoaglin Wellness Center

Denison University announces groundbreaking for the new Ann and Thomas Hoaglin Wellness Center. The Hoaglin Wellness Center will bring to fruition Denison’s holistic and integrated approach to community health and well-being. Named in honor of the Hoaglins, both members of the Denison Class of 1971 and long-time advocates of the university and its mission, the new center is scheduled to open in the fall of 2022.
Minoritiescorvallisadvocate.com

Arts Center Presents ‘Black Matter’

On May 6, the Arts Center opened an exhibit showcasing the work of five contemporary Black artists living and working in Oregon. The show was conceived as an effort to both address an imbalance in representation and to increase the visibility of Black artists and artists of color more broadly.
Notre Dame, INnd.edu

Peace Studies Ph.D. Students Secure Prestigious Fellowships and Awards

In another strong showing from University of Notre Dame students in the doctoral program for peace studies, three Ph.D. students received major fellowships and research awards this spring. The Ph.D. Program in Peace Studies is administered by the Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies. “The recognition of our doctoral students...
Minoritiesaninjusticemag.com

Diversity Training & Cultural Sensitivity Workshops Aren’t Helping Black & Brown People

Okay. So I have to begin by stating that this is my seventh attempt to write this. The reason is not because I have been struggling with writer’s block or just can’t find the right words (Anyone who knows me knows I can talk and talk away at warp speed with my passionate streams of consciousness, barely coming up for air or allowing anyone an opportunity to respond). I am honestly not 100% sure why it was so hard to publish. Perhaps it’s because there are no words — only sounds — for some of what I have been feeling about the state of things in America. I also think that, as a writer who also happens to be an HSP (highly sensitive person), I have been hesitant to voice my thoughts. I recognize that there are people who work in DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) whose intentions and commitment are genuine and I do not mean to belittle or stomp on that. Diversity, Inclusion and Equity in the workplace matter. My focus in this writing is on how issues of race and culture are conveyed. I feel strongly that America’s approach to these matters — in the workplace and elsewhere — is a reflection of a deeply entrenched avoidance of white liability.
Collegesmanhattan.edu

Center for Graduate School and Fellowship Advisement Remains Open

Questions about your graduate and professional school options? Are you working on your graduate, law, or health professions school applications and need assistance? Thinking about standardized testing preparation for the MCAT, GRE, LSAT, OAT, DAT? Is your personal statement written yet? Are you considering applying to a fellowship opportunity?. The...
New Paltz, NYhudsonvalleypress.com

McWilliams is Appointed Chair of Black Studies

NEW PALTZ – SUNY New Paltz is pleased to announce the appointment of Weldon McWilliams as visiting associate professor and interim chair of the Department of Black Studies, effective June 1, 2021. McWilliams holds a Ph.D. in African-American Studies from Temple University and is a SUNY alumnus, having graduated from...
Oberlin, OHoberlinreview.org

ObieSafe Policy Enforcement Harms Black and Brown Students

It’s no secret that I’ve been very critical of Oberlin throughout my time writing for the Review. From the College’s failure to prioritize student mental health to its half-hearted apologies for repeated mistakes, I’ve been pretty diligent in pointing out the injustice I see here. Despite this, I’ve been relatively quiet about the ObieSafe guidelines created to manage COVID-19 on campus. They’ve been far from perfect in the past — the school failing to provide Resident Assistants with adequate personal protective equipment for one — but overall they’ve been very effective in keeping COVID-19 cases low. According to an email from COVID-19 Campus Health Coordinator Katie Gravens on May 17, “Oberlin maintained a positivity rate of 0.195 percent in the fall and spring semesters.” Until recently, I’ve been able to say that COVID-19 management was one of the few times Oberlin didn’t completely drop the ball. Sadly, they’ve disappointed me and many other students once again with their recent decision to halt mask requirements inside and outdoors for vaccinated people, effective immediately.
Los Angeles, CANBC Los Angeles

LA Center to Study COVID-19 Experiences of LGBTQ People

The Los Angeles LGBT Center and four other federally qualified health centers will partner on a study seeking to increase knowledge about the COVID-19 health experiences of LGBTQ people, including rates of infection and outcomes, it was announced Wednesday. "The We Count Collaborative: Impacts of COVID-19 on LGBTQ Health" is...
Utah StatePosted by
FOX 13 News

Weber State first in Utah to offer queer studies program

Weber State University will be the first school in Utah to offer a program this fall dedicated to studying LGBTQ issues, according to a report in the Standard-Examiner . “In some ways, I can’t help but wonder what took Utah so long, but I’m excited to see that Weber State is at the forefront of that,” said Theresa Kay, a Weber State psychology professor who wrote the proposal for the program along with Women & Gender Studies Program Director Melina Alexander and political science professor Richard Price.
Minoritiesdarientimes.com

Opinion: Addressing the root of vaccine hesitancy in Black and brown communities

The news cycle is ever-evolving with information about COVID-19 vaccines. Last month, COVID-19 vaccine eligibility opened to anyone over the age of 16. Recently, the FDA authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 12-15; currently, clinical studies are underway for children 6 months and older. Just this week, the CDC announced that vaccinated people can now be maskless, adding yet another incentive for vaccination.
Public Healthpreservationmaryland.org

Research in the Time of COVID-19: Case Studies from 400 Years of African American History Fellowship Webinar

How has COVID-19 impacted research methods? This webinar will explore this question with a group of four anthropologists and historians to provide insight into their research on the Underground Railroad in 19th century Maryland. Speakers will discuss the ways Covid-19 restrictions have changed their research process, and provide an overview of the skills, methods, and research facilities they found most useful for their research. This session speakers are fellows for the 400 Years of African American History Fellowship, funded by the Maryland Department of Commerce Office of Tourism and the Legacy of Slavery in Maryland program at the Maryland State Archives. This fellowship aims to nominate Maryland historic sites associated with the Underground Railroad for the Network to Freedom program run by the National Park Service.
Annandale-on-hudson, NYbard.edu

Bard History Professor Jeannette Estruth Awarded J. Franklin Jameson Fellowship by the American Historical Association and John W. Kluge Center at the Library of Congress

The American Historical Association and John W. Kluge Center at the Library Of Congress has awarded Bard College History professor Jeannette Estruth the J. Franklin Jameson Fellowship in American History. The annual award is offered annually to support significant scholarly research in the collections of the Library of Congress by scholars at an early stage in their careers in history. The fellowship is named in honor of J. Franklin Jameson, a founder of the American Historical Association, longtime managing editor of the American Historical Review, formerly chief of the Manuscript Division of the Library of Congress, and the first incumbent of the library’s chair of American history.