Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

DOJ Files Charges Linked to Abuse of COVID-19 Telehealth Freedoms

By Eric Wicklund
mhealthintelligence.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a press release issued on Wednesday, the DOJ announced charges against 14 defendants for their alleged participation in several fraud schemes that exploited COVID-19 guidelines and resulted in more than $143 billion in false billings. Some of those fraud schemes referenced telehealth. “In another type of COVID-19 health care...

mhealthintelligence.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Health Care Fraud#Doj#Government Services#Defendants#Cms#Congress#Oig#Telehealth Fraud#Telehealth Advocates#Telehealth Coverage#Real Telehealth Tools#Covid 19 Guidelines#Files#Fraud Cases#Enforcement Actions#Fraud Schemes#Traditional Fraud#False Claims#Medicare Beneficiaries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
HHS
News Break
Public Health
Related
Florida Statebizjournals

Banking & Finance Roundup: DOJ charges South Florida residents in Covid-19 fraud

Five South Florida residents have been charged by the U.S. Department of Justice in a coordinated law enforcement effort to combat health care fraud related to Covid-19. Michael Stein, 35, and Leonel Palatnik, 42, both of Palm Beach County, were charged in connection with an alleged $73 million scheme to pay and receive health care kickbacks during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Lawoc-breeze.com

New charges filed against medical technology company president and two others in alleged fraudulent COVID-19 testing scheme

A federal grand jury handed down a superseding indictment against the president of California-based medical technology company Arrayit Corporation, Mark Schena, in connection with the submission of over $70 million in false and fraudulent claims for allergy and COVID-19 testing. Additionally, a criminal information was filed against each of Paul Haje, Arrayit’s Vice President of Marketing, and Marc Jablonski, president of an Arizona-based marketing organization, in related schemes. The new charges are part of coordinated law enforcement actions filed in seven federal districts throughout the United States in response to alleged health care fraud schemes that are said to have exploited the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Department of Justice estimates that over $143 million in false billings were generated in connection with these cases. A press release issued by the U.S. Department of Justice summarizing the nationwide coordinated law enforcement actions can be found here.
Fort Smith, ARLog Cabin Democrat

DOJ Announces Coordinated Law Enforcement Action to Combat Health Care Fraud Related to COVID-19

FORT SMITH – The Department of Justice May 26 announced criminal charges against 14 defendants, including 11 newly-charged defendants and three who were charged in superseding indictments, in seven federal districts across the United States for their alleged participation in various health care fraud schemes that exploited the COVID-19 pandemic and resulted in over $143 million in false billings.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Texas judge tosses hospital workers' COVID-19 vaccine requirement lawsuit, says they can 'work somewhere else'

A federal judge in Texas has thrown out a lawsuit filed by 117 employees of Houston's Methodist Hospital system targeting its COVID-19 vaccine requirement. According to the ruling, U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes of Houston said that lead plaintiff Jennifer Bridges' claims that vaccines are "experimental and dangerous" were "false" and "irrelevant." Hughes also said that COVID-19 vaccines being a condition of employment is not coercion, as Bridges and the other plaintiffs contended.
Lewis County, WAChronicle

Lewis County Allows Staffers to Unmask Upon Vaccination Proof

Fully-vaccinated members of the public can now unmask in some county buildings, and county employees are getting the option too — if they can prove their vaccination status. Lewis County broke from some Southwest Washington lawmakers this week in passing the opt-in policy that allows staffers to ditch their face covering after proving they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Can Government Mandate Covid Vaccine?

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican Louisiana lawmakers have taken aim at the coronavirus vaccine. They've sent Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards two bills to keep state and local government agencies from mandating the immunization to receive certain services. Rep. Danny McCormick’s proposal would ban agencies from refusing to give a permit or license to someone based on a business’ decision that it won’t require the coronavirus vaccine for employees or customers. Rep. Kathy Edmonston’s proposal would prohibit the Office of Motor Vehicles from requiring someone to be vaccinated to get a driver’s license or putting immunization information on a license. Edwards has championed the vaccine and hasn’t taken a position on the legislation.
Texas StateClick2Houston.com

‘Texas is open 100%’: Gov. Abbott signing law that prohibits any Texas business from requiring vaccine passports, vaccination information

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that he will be signing a law into place that will prohibit any Texas business from requiring vaccine passports or vaccination information. “Texas is open 100% without any restrictions or limitations or requirements,” Abbott wrote on Twitter. His announcement follows the conversations many state leaders...
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Lawyer: Mayor won't mix in city health matters

Gloucester’s mayor has agreed to stop interfering with the work of the Health Department, according to her lawyer. In early April, Public Health Director Karin Carroll listed a number of incidents where she said Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken’s actions contradicted the board’s plans, violated state Department of Public Health regulations and may have violated protections contained in the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, also known as HIPAA.
Public Healthckrw.com

COVID-19 Outbreak Declared; Linked to Unvaccinated Individuals

More cases are expected from this outbreak. Yukon's active COVID-19 case count has risen to 18, 15 of which are in Whitehorse and three in rural Yukon. Health officials say this most recent outbreak in the territory is linked to youth and adults who are not yet vaccinated, including participants at both organized and informal events linked to high school graduation, as well as adults who are socializing in close proximity such as at bars and house parties.
Public Healthoregoncitizenslobby.org

HB 2010A creates universal health care

Status (overview) of bill:https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2021R1/Measures/Overview/HB2010. Committee assigned to bill:https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2021R1/Committees/JWMHS/Overview. Contact Ways & Means Subcommittee directly. Contact Legislators. This bill directs OHA to create a Medicaid-type public health plan that will be available to individuals and families in the individual health insurance market, and to small employers whose employees struggle with health...
Public Healthlouisianarecord.com

Governor should protect public health by signing misleading attorney ad legislation

A television ad announces, “this is a Medical Alert.” As the FDA logo is displayed on the screen, a dire voice, suitable for a horror movie trailer, gets viewers’ attention, telling them a medication they are taking causes a lengthy list of serious health conditions and death. “Call, right now!” The problem is that this ad is not a public service advertisement sponsored by a government agency or health organization. It is a disguised ad for legal services.
U.S. Politicsupenn.edu

Partisan politics and the opioid epidemic: A social media analysis

The opioid epidemic has had devastating effects in red states and blue states alike, making it a prime target for bipartisan action. But both federal and state policy have been characterized by sharp partisan differences in response to rising rates of opioid-related overdose deaths. In a study recently published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine, Daniel C. Stokes and Anish K. Agarwal sought to understand how partisanship might affect legislative progress on this seemingly bipartisan issue by analyzing the content of state legislators’ opioid-related social media posts over time.
U.S. Politicslexblog.com

Mandating Vaccines at Workplace Is Legal, Says Court

Over the last few months, I’ve noted here and elsewhere that employers can very likely mandate vaccines. Now are starting to see the first court cases confirm this. In a decision issued over the weekend, a federal court in Texas rejected claims by a class of workers at a Houston hospital that the hospital’s policy of requiring employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 at its expense was illegal. The case, Bridges v. Houston Methodist Hospital, can be found here.
Lawlexblog.com

Diabetes, Endocrinology & Lipidology Center Becomes 19th Settlement with OCR for HIPAA Right-of-Access Violation

Last week, Diabetes, Endocrinology & Lipidology Center Inc. (DELC) of West Virginia reached a $5,000 settlement with the Office for Civil Rights (OCR) over allegations that it failed to provide timely access to a patient’s health records. The OCR alleged that DELC waited more than two years to send a minor’s medical records to their parent, and the records were sent only after the OCR opened an investigation in response to the parent’s complaint. This alleged failure to provide timely access was a violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). HIPAA requires health care providers to respond to a patient’s request for access to health records within 30 days.
HealthMcKnight's

Providers get relief: HHS loosens reporting requirements for PRF funding

Long-term care providers have gotten their wish and now have more flexibility to spend federal coronavirus relief funds after the Department of Health and Human Services eased reporting requirements for payment recipients. HHS, through the Health Resources and Services Administration, announced Friday afternoon that the new reporting window for the...
Saline County, MOkmmo.com

HEALTH DEPARTMENT ADMINISTRATOR EXPLAINS COVID-19 “BREAKTHROUGH CASES”

Despite being fully vaccinated, experts say persons can still be infected with COVID-19. Saline County Health Department Administrator Tara Brewer explains how COVID-19 vaccines can help against severe illness in what are called “breakthrough cases.”. Brewer says a small percentage of people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 still can develop COVID-19...