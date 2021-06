If you were wondering what is/was going to happen in the upcoming Broken Realms: Kragnos Games Workshop is spilling the beans. Broken Realms: Kragnos hasn’t hit shelves yet but it appears that Games Workshop isn’t waiting for the final book in the series to land before giving us a recap of events. To be fair, it’s obvious that the timing of everything got shifted around due to, ya know, everything going on in the world (a pandemic, world-wide shipping issues, delays, Brexit, and whatever else you want to point the finger at). So while the timing isn’t quite perfect, we are getting a nice recap of the state of affairs in the Mortal Realms right before GW’s big announcement this Saturday.