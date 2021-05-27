Trader Joe's Fans Are Loving Its New Chickpea Masala Salad

A solid, no-nonsense bowl of pasta salad at a cookout is like the bass riff in a great Country song: It may not get all the attention, but everyone would notice if it was missing. And while there are plenty of ways to innovate on pasta salad, sometimes you just want the classics. So here it is: The classic Italian-style pasta salad, with all the stuff folks love, and none of the stuff they tend to pick out, and a dressing that balances perfectly between tangy, sweet, and just the right amount of herby. Set this cold pasta salad out at your next barbecue, picnic, potluck, or cookout and watch as, without saying a thing about it, folks clear their plates and back for seconds.