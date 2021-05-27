Trader Joe's Fans Are Loving Its New Chickpea Masala Salad
Anyone who loves eating fresh can't help but enjoy all the goodies that Trader Joe's keeps stocked on their shelves. The store has once again outdone itself with its new vegan chickpea masala salad, which combines crispy chopped pickled carrots, cauliflower, and onions, masala spices, and of course, chickpeas (via Trader Joe's). This instant classic can go on top of salads, inside wraps and sandwiches, and can find a place anywhere where you would typically use hummus. This versatility makes the dip perfect for all occasions, and fans on social media couldn't agree more.www.mashed.com