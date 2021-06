It may end up being a weird interregnum in our province’s transportation history: from 1976 to 2012, the Ontario Northlander train operated between downtown Toronto and Cochrane, 600 kilometres to the north, connecting with the Polar Bear Express train, the only year-round transportation link to Moosonee and James Bay. It was discontinued after the Liberal government brought in a cost-cutting budget in 2012 — but something very much like it may be operating again before too long, if an announcement this week from Queen’s Park pays off.