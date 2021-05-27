No. 9 Oregon baseball enters final weekend of regular season at Cal, Ducks still vying for share of Pac-12 title
EUGENE — The stakes are high for Oregon baseball entering the final weekend of the regular season. Even though the No. 9 Ducks can’t win the Pac-12 championship outright, they can earn a share of the league title with a sweep at Cal (28-24, 14-13 Pac-12), starting tonight (6 p.m., Pac-12 Oregon). A sweep would also mean Oregon avoiding a potential third-place finish, as Stanford has the tiebreak and would move ahead with a sweep of Oregon State and UO going 2-1 in Berkeley.www.oregonlive.com