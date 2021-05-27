Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

No. 9 Oregon baseball enters final weekend of regular season at Cal, Ducks still vying for share of Pac-12 title

By James Crepea
Posted by 
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EUGENE — The stakes are high for Oregon baseball entering the final weekend of the regular season. Even though the No. 9 Ducks can’t win the Pac-12 championship outright, they can earn a share of the league title with a sweep at Cal (28-24, 14-13 Pac-12), starting tonight (6 p.m., Pac-12 Oregon). A sweep would also mean Oregon avoiding a potential third-place finish, as Stanford has the tiebreak and would move ahead with a sweep of Oregon State and UO going 2-1 in Berkeley.

www.oregonlive.com
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
47K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Football#Oregon State Football#Major League Baseball#Ucla Football#Ncaa Tournament#Stanford Football#Football Games#Uo#Era#Stanford Cal#The Big Game#Evans Diamond#Ducks#Pac 12 Player#Oregon Baseball#League Play#Conference Play#The League#Tonight#On Base Percentage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Sports
Stanford University
News Break
MLB
News Break
NCAA
Related
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Oregon State vs. Dallas Baptist in Fort Worth Regional: How to watch, live updates from NCAA baseball tournament

The Oregon State Beavers play Dallas Baptist in an elimination matchup of the Fort Worth Regional Sunday at Lupton Stadium. After losing to the Patriots Friday in the opening game at Fort Worth, the Beavers have staved off elimination twice in dramatic fashion in the NCAA baseball tournament. They beat McNeese State 10-5 Saturday afternoon with a five-run eighth inning, then eliminated No. 6 national seed TCU on Sunday with a ninth-inning rally.
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Oregon State beats McNeese State 10-5 to stay alive in Fort Worth Regional: Live updates recap

FULL RECAP HERE) The Beavers trailed by two runs early and faced a 5-5 tie in the seventh inning, before breaking open the game with a five-run eighth inning. Kyle Dernedde had a three-run double in the game-changing frame, capping a clutch and career performance. He went 2 for 3 with a career-high six RBIs, breaking the Cowboys’ backs with a pair of bases-clearing doubles. Ryan Ober added two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Beavers, who erupted for their most runs since May 16.
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal from the French Open draws attention to professional athletes and their relationship with the media

Tennis star Naomi Osaka’s decision to withdraw from the French Open on Monday sent shockwaves throughout the sports world. The decision by Osaka, the world’s No. 2-ranked women’s singles player, also brought attention to the relationship between professional athletes and media. Osaka, citing mental health issues, said before the tournament...
Oregon StateDemocrat-Herald

OSU softball: Hammoude named Pac-12 player of week

Oregon State's Frankie Hammoude was named Pac-12's softball player of the week on Monday. Hammoude, who was named to the all-Pac-12 first team on Sunday, belted four home runs in the Beavers’ series at Utah over the weekend. In the process, the first-baseman set the Oregon State single season record with 17 on the year. Hammoude went 6 for 12 with two walks during this week’s four-game set. She drove in a total of six runs over that stretch.
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Oregon baseball returns to top 10 after sweep of Utah

EUGENE — Oregon baseball is back in the top 10 of the majority of the major polls following a series sweep of Utah. The Ducks (33-11, 17-7 Pac-12) are No. 6 in d1baseball.com, No. 7 in the USA Today coaches poll, No. 9 Collegiate Baseball, No. 13 in Baseball America and Perfect Game after beating the Utes in all three games this weekend. That’s up from Nos. 9-16 last week.
Oregon Stateorangemedianetwork.com

Oregon State Women's Golf team upset with treatment at NCAA Regionals

Without being given a chance to show how their team could make it into the NCAA Tournament, Oregon State’s women's golf season has come to an abrupt end with the cancellation of the Baton Rouge Regional. Brad Hurlbut, a spokesperson for the NCAA addressed the women's golf coaches and student-athletes...
Oregon StateUSA Today

Oregon softball denied NCAA Regional

It’s been several years, but the Oregon Ducks softball team is back in the NCAA tournament. Unfortunately, in a surprising turn of events, the Ducks will not host a Regional despite a 37-15 overall record and finishing third in the Pac-12. Instead, a date with former coach Mike White is...
Oregon StateSports Illustrated

Oregon's Te-Hina Paopao Makes the cut for 2021 USA U19 World Cup Team

Oregon point guard Te-Hina Paopao has been selected to the 2021 USA U19 World Cup Team following three days of trials. She is one of nine athletes who were named to the team, and five additional finalists will compete for the remaining three roster spots, according to a USA Basketball press release.