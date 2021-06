Although Ruffer’s stake in Bitcoin was short-term, the company made a significant profit. UK-based asset management Ruffer has made more than $1 billion from its Bitcoin investments in five months. The UK-based company said one of the reasons it sold its crypto is because young people are currently not focusing on crypto trading. According to the asset manager, millennials are getting distracted from crypto trading as the lockdown eases across several countries globally. Ruffer is the first fund manager to invest in Bitcoin and subsequently make a substantial profit in such a short period of time.