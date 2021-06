If you happen to be a kid of the '90s or just love nostalgic things, then you've probably been in heaven lately with all of the revival snacks hitting the shelves again. From the re-emergence of Trix Yogurt to a slight update to the beloved Waffle Crisps cereal, the '90s are making a strong comeback. For many people — especially millennials — that's not a bad thing. Though we might not be in a rush to go back to wearing frosted hair tips or JUNCO jeans any time soon, seeing so many of our favorite things from the '90s make a comeback might make you think about the ones that aren't around anymore. And chocolaty snacks like the Nestle Magic Balls might be on that list, too.