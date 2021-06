Do you have a hard time keeping yourself full between meals? While some people can go several hours and remain satiated, others get hungry more quickly. There’s nothing abnormal about having a snack or two before or after lunch, especially if you burned a lot of calories exercising that morning. However, constantly needing something small to tide you over may be a sign that you aren’t consuming the right foods. Some snacks will exacerbate your cravings, while others can keep you fuller for longer.