Lafayette Parish, LA

Lafayette Consolidated Government Announces Connect Lafayette Alert System

By Akemi Briggs
kadn.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCitizens are encouraged to sign up for alerts through Connect Lafayette due to the fast approaching Hurricane Season.The service will share important information and updates from Lafayette Consolidated Government. Lafayette Parish residents can sign up for phone, text, TTY and email notification alerts through Connect Lafayette. People who live outside...

www.kadn.com
Lafayette Parish, LAtheadvocate.com

Dismissal delayed for Lafayette public schools as students shelter during tornado warning

All schools in the Lafayette Parish School System dismissed later than usual Monday afternoon as students sheltered in place during a tornado warning. LPSS notified parents of the late dismissal in district-wide emergency messages Monday afternoon after the National Weather Service in Lake Charles issued a tornado warning for the Acadiana region, including Lafayette Parish, that prompted students to shelter in place.
Lafayette, LAkadn.com

Lafayette Fire Department promotes its first female division chief

Lafayette, LA – The Lafayette Fire Department is announcing the promotion of its first African American female division chief, Chief Antoinette Gerald. Chief Gerald will take over the Communications Division after 23 years of service. She previously served as the second-in-command of the same division, which is responsible for overseeing fire dispatch for the City of Lafayette and surrounding municipalities in Lafayette Parish.
Lafayette Parish, LAkadn.com

Sand Bags available for Lafayette Parish residents

Lafayette Consolidated Government announcing sand bags are available for residents. Sand bags are available at the locations below:. • North District site at 400 Dugas Road (located off North University Avenue) • Foster Park at 399 2nd Street in Youngsville. Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower. • Please limit sandbags to...
Lafayette Parish, LAPosted by
KATC News

LPSS dismissal times affected by storms

Lafayette Parish public schools' dismissal times were affected by the storms. As long as the parish was under a tornado warning, the children sheltered in place. "Dear Parents: This is a district-wide message from the Lafayette Parish School System: Lafayette Parish is currently under a tornado warning. As a result, all schools in the Lafayette Parish School System have sheltered in place. Dismissals are being delayed until the warnings are lifted. We will provide further updates."
Lafayette Parish, LAPosted by
Talk Radio 960am

Special Lafayette Parish School Board Meeting

Members of the Lafayette Parish School Board plan to hold a special meeting at the Lafayette Parish School Board on Wednesday, May 19 in order to adopt the budget. That meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. The special meeting will preceded by a public hearing where people can give their thoughts on the budget. That meeting starts at 4:30 p.m.
Lafayette, LAkadn.com

Completeful set to purchase former Walmart building on Evangeline Thruway

Lafayette, LA— Today, local officials announced Completeful, a drop shipping fulfillment service, is under contract to purchase the former Walmart building on Evangeline Thruway and will consolidate operations from three Lafayette Parish facilities to the building. The company currently has 100 full time employees with plans to fill an additional 100 positions this year. During peak production periods, the company may have as many as 500 employees with the addition of seasonal hires.
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Acadia, Lafayette, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Acadia; Lafayette; Vermilion The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Lafayette Parish in south central Louisiana Southeastern Acadia Parish in southwestern Louisiana North central Vermilion Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 204 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lyons Point, or near Kaplan, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Lyons Point around 220 PM CDT. Indian Bayou around 230 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Lafayette, LAPosted by
HOT 107.9

Shipping Company Purchases Old Northside Lafayette Walmart Building

The old Walmart building on the Northwest Evangeline Thruway will soon have new life. Two years after the retailer vacated the Northside facility, a dropshipping company has purchased the property to consolidate its operations and employees under one roof. Completeful chief executive officer Josh Goree made that announcement Monday morning...
Lafayette Parish, LAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Lafayette, St. Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lafayette; St. Martin The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Lafayette Parish in south central Louisiana Northwestern St. Martin Parish in south central Louisiana * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 516 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Breaux Bridge, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Breaux Bridge around 535 PM CDT. Arnaudville, Henderson and Cecilia around 545 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Parks. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 104 and 121. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Lafayette Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lafayette, St. Martin, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lafayette; St. Martin; Vermilion The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Bon Wier ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage. * Until further notice. * At 1:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 11.6 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:15 PM CDT Monday was 11.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.0 feet tomorrow evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 11.5 feet, Minor flooding of Beaver Park and Vermilionville near the river will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Vermilion River Lafayette, Surrey Street Gag 10.0 11.6 Mon 1 pm CDT 11.9 11.5 11. 3
Lafayette Parish, LAkadn.com

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is Supporting a Grant to Bolster Mental Health Services Initiative

Lafayette - The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is showing its support for a grant that would help further its collaboration with Beacon Community Connections, a community integrated health network. Beacon Community Connections is applying for the Administration for Community Living's No Wrong Door Community Infrastructure Grant: Scaling Network Lead Entities.