Everything at Hydro Flask is 25% Off During This Summer Sale

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. In case you haven’t heard, REI is throwing a massive Anniversary Sale where you can save up to 50% on outdoor clothing and gear until May 31st. Included in the sale is a huge selection of discounted offerings from Hydro Flask. You can save 25% on the brand’s coffee mugs, wine tumblers, insulated totes, rocks cups and classic water bottles, available in a range of sizes and colors. All items are, of course, made with Hydro Flask’s Tempshield, the brand’s unique double-wall vacuum insulation that keeps drinks sizzling hot or icy cold for hours, and feature durable yet surprisingly lightweight stainless-steel construction.