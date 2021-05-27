Language Detectives at Work: Forensic Linguistics, the FBI, and the Hofstra Innocence Project
Oin us for a presentation where Dr. Robert Leonard, professor of Linguistics at Hofstra University, will explain the emerging field of forensic linguistics, how its specialists consult on investigations, the judicial process, and counter-terrorism activities. Dr. Leonard and his Hofstra Forensic Linguistic student interns work on ongoing exoneration cases, reanalyzing language evidence such as confessions and wiretaps used to convict defendants of murder. They also help investigators track and prosecute murderers in both cold-case and ongoing investigations.