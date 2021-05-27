Cancel
Hempstead, NY

Language Detectives at Work: Forensic Linguistics, the FBI, and the Hofstra Innocence Project

 13 days ago

Oin us for a presentation where Dr. Robert Leonard, professor of Linguistics at Hofstra University, will explain the emerging field of forensic linguistics, how its specialists consult on investigations, the judicial process, and counter-terrorism activities. Dr. Leonard and his Hofstra Forensic Linguistic student interns work on ongoing exoneration cases, reanalyzing language evidence such as confessions and wiretaps used to convict defendants of murder. They also help investigators track and prosecute murderers in both cold-case and ongoing investigations.

Hempstead, NYhofstra.edu

Studying COVID Impact on Minorities

In an article in Newsday, public health professor Martine Hackett weighed in Nassau County’s plans to launch a study that will examine how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected minority communities. The study will particularly look at health disparity issues such as access to testing and vaccinations.
PoliticsPosted by
101.5 WPDH

New York Named One of the Grossest States in the Country?

We love the natural beauty and geographical diversity of New York state. You've got the mountains, the beach, the lowlands, and valleys, and most everything in between. But is there an unsanitary underbelly to the Empire State? That side they don't want you to know about, and we're not just talking about some of the politicians. A new study ranked the nation's grossest states, and unfoentlety New York didn't do so well. Do we want to believe these findings?
Economywxxinews.org

Report: NY Attorney General preparing insider-trading lawsuit against Kodak

The New York Attorney General’s office is preparing an insider-trading lawsuit against Eastman Kodak CEO and Executive Chairman Jim Continenza. That’s according to Reuters and financial filings on Monday. The Reuters story says the pending lawsuit focuses on stock purchases that preceded a proposed deal during the Trump administration to...
New York City, NYchronicle-express.com

What are the new rules for masks in New York? Your questions answered

New York state's move to allow fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks in most situations beginning Wednesday triggered a statewide scramble to implement the new rules. From health officials to business owners, questions abound regarding New York's plan to follow new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which still require mask wearing in certain places, such as public transportation, health care settings and nursing homes.
Hempstead, NYhofstra.edu

Senior Awarded a Teaching Assistantship to Austria

The Austrian Federal Ministry of Education, Science and Research, in conjunction with the Fulbright Program, has awarded senior Katherine Dickenson ’21 a United States Teaching Assistantship (USTA) in Austria for 10 months in 2021-2022. The Lockport, NY, native, will teach English language at an agricultural high school near Klagenfurt, Austria.
New York City, NYinvesting.com

New York lifts COVID-19 mask requirements for vaccinated people

NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York state will no longer require masks in most public spaces for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, adopting new federal health guidance, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. Masks will still be required on public transit, in schools and some other communal settings,...
New York City, NYwskg.org

New York State Adopts CDC’s New Face Mask Rules

ALBANY, NY (WSKG) – Governor Andrew Cuomo says New York will adopt the new CDC guidelines on masks on Wednesday, May 19th. Fully vaccinated people will no longer have to wear masks outdoors or indoors, and won’t have to socially distance. Cuomo says those who have received all of their...
Hempstead, NYtheislandnow.com

Earth Matters: LI faces unbridled development and unseen risks

The shoreline around Hempstead Harbor has changed over the last decade. Several large condominium complexes have been built or are under construction in Roslyn, Glen Cove and Glen Head, despite considerable opposition by those living in surrounding communities. And there are more developers eyeing tracts of land at the water’s edge on the Port Washington peninsula who have approached the local planning board with their proposals.
Public HealthNews 12

NY to lift mask mandate for fully vaccinated people Wednesday

New York is lifting its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people. Starting Wednesday, fully vaccinated New Yorkers will no longer need their masks in most places. This includes restaurants, gyms, salons and retail settings. The businesses themselves will need to check people's vaccination status with their CDC card or through...
Public Healthwnynewsnow.com

New York Adopting New CDC Masking Guidelines For Fully Vaccinated

NEW YORK – New York State is adopting the new federal masking guidelines for those who are fully Vaccinated. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the news during a press briefing on Monday morning. He says the new policy, officially recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, will...
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
Public Healthmylittlefalls.com

New York State adopts CDC Guidance on mask use

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that beginning May 19, New York State will adopt the CDC’s “Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People” for most business and public settings. Consistent with the CDC guidance, Pre-K to 12 schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes, and healthcare settings will continue to follow State’s existing COVID-19 health guidelines until more New Yorkers are fully vaccinated.
New York City, NYNewsday

NY adopts CDC mask guidance

Cuomo: NY adopting CDC mask guidance for vaccinated people. The new CDC guidelines, unveiled last week, say fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks except on public transportation, in schools and in health care facilities, among other settings. In New York, masks will still be required in those...