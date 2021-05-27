McDonalds Vs Burger King Fries: Which Is Really Better?

We've all been to McDonald's so many times, it's easy to think we know everything there is to know about the Golden Arches — the menu, the drive-thru, the ordering hacks, everything. But no matter how often you frequent Mickey D's, there are likely a number of facts you're not aware of. This is where McDonald's employees come in. It's the staff that gets to see behind the curtain and there are some things they'd like you to know.