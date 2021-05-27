Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

McDonalds Vs Burger King Fries: Which Is Really Better?

By Emily Monaco
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to fast food, it's hard to think of a rivalry more prominent than McDonald's versus Burger King. The two chains, which both launched in the 1950s (1954 for BK and 1955 for Micky Ds) have always been at odds. From their advertising flame wars to households divided by preferences for the Whopper versus the Big Mac, it's a competition that dates back decades. And while each menu category begs for comparison, no comparison is more intense than between their respective French fries.

www.mashed.com
Mashed

Mashed

53K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm Gladwell
Person
Ray Kroc
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcdonalds#Fast Food#Food Additives#Food Drink#Home Fries#Mcdonalds#Healthier Fries#Whopper#The Big Mac#Ringer#Twitter#Burger King Episode#Frozen Fries#Exceptional French Fries#Fry Sundaes#Beef Tallow#Vegan Offerings#Flavor#Beef Stock#Fry Quality
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
Country
Singapore
News Break
Burger King
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Daily Mail

Wendy's is BACK! US burger giant will open first of three UK outlets in June... 21 years after losing battle with Burger King and McDonald's and shutting its British branches

Iconic American fast food chain Wendy's is returning to the UK this summer, more than two decades after shutting its last British branch. Wendy's, the world's third largest burger business with more than 6,700 branches across 30 countries, will return to the UK from next month. The US fast food...
Grocery & Supermaketkiss951.com

Aldi Is Now Selling McDonald’s Hash Browns, Chicken Nuggets, and More

Recently, some grocery stores have started selling fast food items, like Chick-Fil-A sauce. And now, at Aldi, you’re able to buy McDonald’s hashbrowns!! This is lowkey super life-changing. Aldi is expanding their selection, and they chose McDonald’s for inspiration. They are now offering McDonald’s hash browns in their stores. This...
Food & Drinkskentlive.news

McDonald's is running two special deals next week - here's how to get them

Tuesday - £1.49 any McCafé hot drink and Millionaire’s donut. Thursday - £1.49 any McCafé hot drink and Millionaire’s donut. These daily deals are available exclusively to the My McDonald’s App. Download the app here. McDonald’s restaurants have now re-opened for walk-in, takeaway and customers can still order via the...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

KFC Australia's Newest Menu Items Have This Boozy Ingredient

There is something about enjoying an ice cold beer with a nice, warm plate of fried chicken that just makes sense. The pair just seems to go well together, with the cool, refreshing beverage perfectly complementing the satisfying comfort food. And now, KFC Australia has decided to make the most of this perfect pair with the launch of its new craft beer burger and beer marinated chicken tenders.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

What McDonald's Employees Wish You Knew

We've all been to McDonald's so many times, it's easy to think we know everything there is to know about the Golden Arches — the menu, the drive-thru, the ordering hacks, everything. But no matter how often you frequent Mickey D's, there are likely a number of facts you're not aware of. This is where McDonald's employees come in. It's the staff that gets to see behind the curtain and there are some things they'd like you to know.
RestaurantsThe Takeout

Last Call: Have you ever gotten free fast food just by asking?

This week on TikTok, the @lotto.boys account posted a video of a very useful looking life hack (their words, not ours!), one that @lotto.boys had seen previously on TikTok that involves getting free food from your favorite fast food joints. By going in near closing time and asking for “the waste,” it seems as though you’ll just be given some free food, no questions asked. Is it that simple?
Restaurantsmiamionthecheap.com

Get free Dave’s Single hamburger at Wendy’s

Wendy’s has been serving “always fresh, never frozen beef” every day since 1969, so it makes sense that National Hamburger Day is a big deal at the restaurant chain. (Did you know Wendy’s is the No. 2 burger chain in the United States?) Celebrate National Hamburger Day with a free...
RestaurantsElite Daily

Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwich Meals Every Friday This Summer

Get ready to spice up your summer with so much fried chicken. Popeyes is partnering with Grubhub to launch a super tasty promotion called Free Chicken Sandwich Fridays that lasts through July. Popeyes’ free Chicken Sandwich Fridays for summer 2021 will have you starting off your weekends with your favorite bite delivered straight to your doorstep.
RestaurantsPopculture

McDonald's Brings Back Chilly Menu Item

Summer is almost upon us, and McDonald's is cooling down its menu just in time for those hot summer months. The Golden Arches has officially expanded its menu by bringing back a few fan-favorite frozen drinks: Frozen Coca-Cola and Frozen Fanta (in both Blue Raspberry and Wild Cherry flavors). The chilled beverages have already hit the menu and are available nationwide.
RestaurantsFast Company

See the clever way Burger King plans to lure you back to its restaurants (no Whoppers needed)

Burger King made its fresh ingredients a selling point in its recent rebranding. Now, it’s putting items that are decidedly more stale front and center. Paris-based design agency Buzzman launched an ad campaign on May 25 for Burger King Belgium without a burger in sight. Rather, the campaign beckons would-be Whopper-eaters back into its restaurants with images of personal items guests might have left behind right before lockdown last year.”You probably can’t wait to see them again,” beckons Burger King in the social media ad campaign. “Well Burger King also can’t wait to see you again.”
Restaurantsrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Will Burger King's chicken sandwich hurt its sister chain Popeyes? Probably not

Editor’s note:Restaurant Business is making this post free for all. To get more analysis like this, please subscribe to one of RB’s new premium membership options. Early next month, Burger King’s long-awaited chicken sandwich, now known as the “Ch’King,” will be available nationwide. It was not lost on some observers...
RestaurantsNew York Post

Burger King builds on chicken craze with new hand-breaded Ch’King sandwich

Burger King will expand its new crispy chicken sandwich nationally across the United States on June 3, the Restaurant Brands International chain said on Wednesday. The “Ch’King” sandwich builds on a craze that began to sweep the nation in late 2019 after the fried chicken chain Popeyes, also owned by Restaurant Brands International, started selling its first-ever sandwich.