Will There Be a Part 2 of Fruits Basket Season 3? Here's What We Expect to Happen After Season 2 Ends

It seems like we've been waiting forever for Stranger Things season four, but the wait might be over soon. Not only has Netflix shared a handful of teaser trailers already, but it seems like filming might be wrapping in the next few months. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, David Harbour let it slip that he's almost done filming the new season. "I mean, you're not supposed to say, but I'll tell you. Yeah, I'm almost done," he said. "I've got one more little stint. We should be done in like August, but I've got to shave this [beard] again."