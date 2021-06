As noted in last week's HICT update, Governor Murphy signed Executive Order No. 243 which states that, effective at 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday, June 4, 2021:. …employers, as defined in Executive Order No. 192 (2020), in workplaces that are not open to the public per Executive Order No. 242 (2021) are not mandated to require employees to wear face masks or social distance at the worksite where the employee provides proof that they are fully vaccinated, as defined by the CDC, and in accordance with federal and State law. Where an employer is unable to determine the individual’s vaccination status or the individual is not fully vaccinated, employers must continue to require those employees to wear masks and practice social distancing in indoor spaces…