RZLT Stock Price: Over 85% Increase Explanation
The stock price of Rezolute Inc (NASDAQ: RZLT) increased by over 85% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Rezolute Inc (NASDAQ: RZLT) – a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for metabolic diseases related to chronic glucose imbalance – increased by over 85% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to Rezolute announcing that the company CEO and founder Nevan Charles Elam will present at two upcoming virtual investment conferences.pulse2.com