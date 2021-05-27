RZLT Stock Price: Over 85% Increase Explanation

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.07.