Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Clothing Rentals Are Bouncing Back — See How Renting vs. Buying Can Save you Money

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fC1QX_0aDRCDbg00

Rent the Runway, which pioneered women’s clothing rentals, announced that its business is boming. CEO Jennifer Hyman told The New York Times that the company has seen a 92% increase in subscribers from its low point in May 2020. She added that customers are especially interested in bright colors and bold styles — what the company calls “the new joie de vivre.”

2021 Small Business Spotlight: It’s Not Too Late To Nominate Your Favorite Small Business To Be Featured on GOBankingRates — Extended to June 5
Find: 10 Best Sites and Apps to Sell Clothes Online

The company offers one-off rentals and monthly subscription plans. The one-offs are great for people who need a dress for a particular event, and the subscription allows customers to rent several styles for a monthly fee. The savings over buying can be significant. A Rebecca Taylor Zadie Wrap Dress that originally retailed for $495 and is now offered at $198 as a final sale on the Rebecca Taylor website can be rented for four days for $55 on Rent the Runway, or it can be one of four items rented for $69 per month. The Rent the Runway price includes dry cleaning.

Several other companies tried to launch subscription rental businesses before the pandemic, and now they, too, are coming back. Gap’s Banana Republic offers three items at a time for $75 per month, and Eloquii allows rental customers four items for $79.

If you like having a large wardrobe of the latest fashions, rental programs can save you a lot of money. In some cases, you can even purchase retired rental items at a steep discount. Rent the Runway, for example, sells its retired clothing through ThredUp, where a Rebecca Taylor dress similar to the one mentioned above sells for $64.95 — a nice deal for someone who will wear the dress more than once.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Clothing Rentals Are Bouncing Back — See How Renting vs. Buying Can Save you Money

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
27K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renting#Bouncing Back#Online Businesses#Dry Cleaning#The New York Times#Gap S Banana Republic#Thredup#Clothing Rentals#Rental Customers#One Off Rentals#Rental Programs#Money#Clothes Online#Sale#Savings#Dress#Bright Colors#Subscribers#Apps#Bold Styles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
ApparelFast Company

Forget renting the runway. Now you can own it

As the COVID vaccine rolls out and Americans prepare for a summer of reunions, dates, and parties, one question remains: What to wear in this new world?. Thousands of people, ready to leave their sweats behind, may find that their outlook or body has changed and want an entirely new wardrobe. Fashion company Rent The Runway, which struggled during the pandemic when reasons to dress up were few and far between (Coresight Research estimated that the size of the U.S. rental apparel market declined to $1.1 billion in 2020 compared to $1.3 billion the year before) says it has seen thousands of women return to the platform to reserve flashy designer clothing (think cutouts, minidresses, and bright patterns) for occasions as big as weddings and as small as brunch with friends. Now, Rent The Runway is making another offer to customers: They can own the runway. The company is making all of its clothes available for resale to subscribers and casual shoppers alike.
ApparelCatwalk Yourself

X clothing items that will never go out of style

Fashion is an ever-evolving and convoluting phenomenon that coerces us to stay in sync with the hip and the new. Sadly, once we have committed to the latest trend, it changes and leaves us with a closet full of outdated clothes. Moreover, if you prefer the finer things in life,...
Home & GardenMotley Fool

3 Ways Spring Cleaning Can Save You Money

Turn your trash into cash with these simple tips. Need a little motivation to do your spring cleaning this year? Here's a big one: money. There's almost certainly something of value hiding in your house somewhere. I don't mean coins and cash -- although there could be! But there are several ways you can turn unused items into food for your piggy bank. Try these ideas to get started.
New Orleans, LABHG

Can Hiring a Property Manager Save You Money on Your Rental?

Whether you're renting out your basement or considering setting up an Airbnb, you might be reluctant to hire a property manager. To avoid fees between 8-15% of monthly earnings, many homeowners initially prefer free tools such Cozy to self-manage their rental properties. However, investing in a professional can prevent unforeseen expenses later. Whether it's rental license, leases with loopholes, or costly repairs, having a property manager on your side might prove well worth the investment. Here are five reasons why investing in a project manager (PM) could save you major money.
Shoppingkentlive.news

How to save money on your household bills

With more people working from home we’ve seen domestic gas and electricity usage increase. Now MoneySuperMarket is promoting five simple steps that can help reduce bills. Regular switching, paying by direct debit, opting for online billing, submitting monthly meter readings and getting a smart meter – all can help you reduce bills and provide you with a greater sense of control over your energy bills.
Posted by
Daniela Ramos

How To Recycle Clothes For Money

Threadbare jeans, fat clothes, shrunken sweaters, and faded t-shirts lurking in the back of closets and drawers can all find new life while earning dividends. It’s time to clean the closet. Sorting through what to keep, what to trash, and what to relegate to the Good Will bag can be a time-consuming challenge.
Beauty & Fashionculturewhisper.com

Best luxury gifts for men: CW Shops

Father's Day UK 2021 is on Sunday 20 June: stylish gifts for your papa, partner or co-parent in your life. A cheerful splash of colour that will enliven everything from shorts to jeans to chinos now, and still look good layered up come the winter months. Arket fold-top backpack, £99.
ShoppingReal Simple

This Sleek Aluminum Patio Furniture Sold Out in 48 Hours—but Now It’s Finally Back in Stock

Now that warm weather is officially here, most of us are looking forward to spending a lot more time outdoors. That means getting our backyards and patios ready for barbeques and pool days, so it's no surprise that outdoor furniture has been in high demand lately. In fact, when the Shark Tank-approved DTC brand Outer launched its latest furniture collection, the entire line sold out in just 48 hours—but it's finally back in stock.
House Rentpopville.com

“rent vs buy – advice from readers?”

I’m really struggling to decide if I am in a position to buy a condo in DC right now and would greatly appreciate hearing the thoughts of your readers. A little bit of context: I moved to DC straight out of grad school in 2008 and had been living in group houses (some great, some not so great) until 2018 when I paid off my student loans and with freeing up a bit of monthly income, I got myself my first ever apartment (tiny studio in Dupont). I work in the environmental nonprofit field and make a decent salary for the field, but it’s been hard to save since DC is so expensive. I’ve lived in Petworth, Shaw, Columbia Heights and now Dupont and would be interested in NE as well (H St or Capitol Hill) and since biking is my preferred transportation I would love something a short (2-3 miles) bike ride to my office in McPherson Square (when we re-open by the end of this year).
LongevityDesign Week

How commissioning a custom font could save you money

Licensing an existing typeface may seem cheaper and easier, but with enough forward planning you could actually get more for less with something bespoke. Licensing a font for a brand is like hiring a car: you’re paying for the privilege of using it for a period of time, and it can look and feel great – but it’s never truly yours.
Environmentecophiles.com

How You Can Make Your Vacation Rental Eco-Friendly

The world of travel is undergoing a huge transformation, with a trend toward more environmentally friendly alternatives and choices in order to fully care for the earth. There are ways to reduce the carbon footprint, and even hotels are getting on board by providing environmentally friendly alternatives to their guests. If you own a vacation rental property, tapping into this is essential, not just for business reasons but for sustainability. Here’s how to make your vacation rental eco-friendly: