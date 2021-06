Prior to the onset of the pandemic, the need for child care among working families was already an alarming issue. But the problems became exacerbated when women, in particular, began leaving the workforce in droves to provide care at home as in-person schooling also shut down. Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va. 3rd District) reintroduced the Child Care for Working Families Act to expand preschool programs, increase wages for child care workers, as well as increase funding for the Individuals with Disabilities Act. He talked to Cheddar about the goal to make child care more affordable and how his legislation overlaps with President Biden's American Jobs Plan.