Local Lawyer Loses License After Defrauding Retirees

By Nancy Sheppard
wydaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND — The Virginia State Bar Disciplinary Board revoked the license of Billy Joe Seabolt, Jr., after he was convicted for his part in a scheme that defrauded retirees (or soon-to-be retirees) out of their savings in excess of $25 million. On Friday, April 30, Seabolt was convicted of conspiracy...

