Tony Khan Confirms Women’s Casino Battle Royale At Upcoming AEW PPV

During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff talked about AEW moving to TBS and the new Rampage show that will be airing on Friday nights after WWE Smackdown:. “I think the whole move is a giant bonus. I think it’s a brilliant move. Let’s look at it, and I don’t know how much money is involved, it doesn’t matter. Here’s what happened; AEW is moving from TNT on a Wednesday night at 8 p.m. over to TBS on a Wednesday night at 8 p.m. The audience is going to find them, there’s not going to be a loss of audience. It’s not going to change a thing so there’s no net loss. There’s no net gain, I don’t think there will be a net gain, but I could be wrong. But let’s just say it’s a neutral move, it’s a lateral move. Didn’t hurt, didn’t help, it just is. But they got a show on Friday night following Smackdown. Guess what I’m doing if I’m Turner? Tony, are you listening? I’m buying local advertising inside of Smackdown in all of the markets in this country that I want to promote my shows in, live events or otherwise. And while people are watching Smackdown, I’m going to be telling them ‘hey, when Smackdown’s over, guess what we’re doing over here?’ And you’re going to drag some of that audience with you. That’s not a positive, that’s a giant positive, a giant net gain. So they risk nothing, they get an extra hour of television which is going to be additional revenue, how much we don’t know. And they’re going to be able to draft off of Smackdown. How does that suck?”