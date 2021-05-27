How Lil’ Kim’s ‘Hard Core’ Changed Rap

Kim's Convenience has meant a lot to fans over the years, and its star Andrea Bang shares the same sentiment. Bang knew there was something special about the CBC Television series from the very first time she auditioned for Janet. "I remember reading the lines and memorizing them pretty quickly. I just find that for those type of auditions where it just goes into my mind right away, there's something that connects me to it without even trying to think too hard about it, and that's what happened with Janet," she told POPSUGAR. "When I was prepping, it was not as hard as other roles have been where it does take a bit more time to be like, 'Oh, where's the motivation?' Prepping for Janet, it came really easy."