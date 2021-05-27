Cancel
Microsoft CEO: Higher platform fees make sense for game consoles

By Chris Kerr
Gamasutra
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft CEO Satya Nadella has suggested that app stores should look to lower platform fees over time, but that the same thinking shouldn't be applied to console storefronts. Speaking to AXIOS, the Microsoft boss was asked why the company recently chose to cut the commission it takes on PC games sold through the Microsoft Store, but stopped short of offering the same 88 percent revenue share to console developers on the Xbox marketplace.

