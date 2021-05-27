Best outdoor grills of 2021, according to appliance experts

It’s increasingly likely that you’ve come across a pellet grill or heard a friend rave about one—they seem to be popping up everywhere. But their rise in popularity has been a slow build. In fact, pellet grills date back to 1985, when Joe Traeger patented the design. It involves an auger that feeds hardwood pellets made from sawdust into a fire pot, where they burn and can create a nice smoke. A fan feeds air to the fire to ensure that robust combustion and temperature are maintained by the frequency the pellets are delivered. Traeger’s grills became available in the late ’80s and were the only ones of their kind for nearly 20 years—until the patent expired in 2006.