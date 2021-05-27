Best outdoor grills of 2021, according to appliance experts
Nothing says summer like grilling up easy summer recipes with a perfect char. Of course, you'll need the right grill to make the job quick, easy and low-mess. Our Good Housekeeping Institute Kitchen Appliance Lab looked at more than a dozen grills to find you the best models with even heating, excellent searing skills and minimal flare-ups and smoking. Then we considered helpful extras like side tables, tool storage, concealed gas tanks, wheels for portability and more. These are the best grills you can buy in 2021: