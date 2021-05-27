Cancel
Savannah, GA

Largo Tibet teaches elementary students to lead; earns Lighthouse Leader in Me designation

Savannah Morning News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorldwide, 5,000 schools are Leader in Me schools, but only 10% have earned the Lighthouse Leader in Me designation. Only one public school in Savannah joined that top 10% this year to call itself a Lighthouse Leader in Me School — Largo Tibet Elementary. "Our students are engaged. Leader in...

www.savannahnow.com
Local
Georgia Education
City
Education
News Break
Education
Savannah, GASavannah Morning News

Savannah State sorority saving young lives through water safety lessons

Minority children are three times more likely to die from drowning in Georgia than their non-minority counterparts. In fact, Georgia ranks number seven nationally in drowning deaths in children under 4 years old. This is why local members of Alpha Iota Sigma chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Inc. reach out...
Savannah, GAwtoc.com

SCCPSS holding in-person graduations this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County high school seniors will be walking across the stage starting Monday to receive their diplomas. This will be the first in-person graduation ceremony to be held in a year because of the pandemic. Many of the seniors WTOC spoke with said the hardest part...
Savannah, GAsavannahceo.com

Senior Citizens, Inc. Celebrates Legends, Leaders, andLife Well Lived Awardees

Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI), a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for area seniors, recognized the 2021 recipients of the Legends, Leaders, and Life Well Lived Award at a luncheon at The Palmetto Club at The Landings. The recipients have contributed significantly to their community, inspired others by the difference they have made, and exemplify a life well lived.
Savannah, GAwtoc.com

Saint Leo University hosts military appreciation with free meals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - May is Military Appreciation Month and what better way to say “Thank You” to our military men and women, than by giving them a free meal. Saint Leo University-Savannah Center and Culver’s on Montgomery Crossroad in Savannah have teamed up to show some appreciation to our Armed Forces.
Savannah, GAwtoc.com

Saint Leo University to host job expo

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you are looking for work, a local staffing agency is holding a socially distanced event for you. Horizon Staffing, Domino’s and Saint Leo University-Savannah Center are hosting a job expo. Horizon Staffing has many essential positions that need immediate filling such as warehouse positions, Equipment...
Savannah, GASavannah Morning News

Savannah-Chatham schools, students earn film, nutrition, safety honors

The Savannah-Chatham County Schools district's nutrition program has been named a 2020 Vision District for achieving the 2020 Vision goal for school nutrition. The school is joined by staff and students who also recently earned awards in the area of film and safety. Beginning in December 2015, the Georgia Department...
Savannah, GASavannah Morning News

Activist Julia Pearce inspires others toward racial parity on Tybee island

Jane Fishman is a contributing lifestyle columnist for the Savannah Morning News. Julia Pearce’s grin is slow and sly. She’s remembering the old days on Tybee Island when people would see her, a Black woman, and her husband Mallory, a white man, enter a room before anyone knew the couple was dating. They would whisper, she said. Tybee was a different place in the late ’90s. The two didn’t pay it no mind. Mallory taught her how to laugh. It saves you from the gossip, he said.
Georgia Statesavannahceo.com

Approximately 4,200 Degrees Conferred During Georgia Southern’s 2021 Spring Commencement Ceremonies

This week, approximately 4,200 undergraduate and graduate students from Georgia Southern University’s Statesboro, Armstrong and Liberty campuses received associate, baccalaureate, masters, specialist and doctoral degrees in six Spring 2021 Commencement ceremonies. Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero welcomed the graduates and their guests to the ceremonies, held at the Savannah Convention...
Savannah, GAsavannahceo.com

Kimberly Ballard-Washington Named President of Savannah State University

The Board of Regents today named Kimberly Ballard-Washington president of Savannah State University, effective immediately. Ballard-Washington has served as Savannah State’s interim president since President Cheryl Dozier retired in June 2019. Prior to her appointment as interim president, she practiced law for 20 years advising the public universities and colleges within USG.
Savannah, GAsavannahceo.com

SCCPSS School Nutrition Program Receives 2020 Vision Designation

The Schools Nutrition Program of the Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools has been named a 2020 Vision District for achieving the 2020 Vision goal for school nutrition. In December 2015, leaders in the agriculture, education and public health sectors joined forces to increase the presence of more nutritious, local foods in Georgia's school cafeterias. The Georgia Department of Education's School Nutrition Program and the Georgia Department of Agriculture set the goal of including Georgia Grown foods in at least 20 percent of each school meal to students in Georgia. SCCPSS's School Nutrition Program partners with the GaDOE and Ga Dept of Agriculture is committing to the vision of regularly serving fresh, local foods and working collaboratively with school nutrition professionals and agriculture producers across the state.
Savannah, GAsavannahbusinessjournal.com

May 14 - Coastal Care Partners works with local faith organizations to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Hitch Village

May 14, 2021 - Coastal Care Partners is working with local churches to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Hitch Village Neighborhood residents ages 12 and older on Wednesday, May 19, beginning at 12 p.m. at Second Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 800 Colbert Street, Savannah. Pastor Ricardo Manuel of Second Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church and Scott Pierce, co-owner of Coastal Care Partners said that they have met with several area pastors who agree that it is important to make the vaccine more accessible to people throughout the community.
Savannah, GAWJCL

Some Savannah elementary school students learning about fire safety

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Some young Savannah-Chatham County Public School System students are getting fire safety tips this week. Kindergarten through third graders are receiving special instruction in their classes thanks to the Hartford Group who committed $5,000 to the school district’s fire safety education. Among the lessons being taught: matches...
Savannah, GASavannah Morning News

Letter: Commission committed to protecting Savannah's historic character

This letter was submitted by Kristopher Monroe, chair of the Savannah-Chatham County Historic Site & Monument Commission. Savannah's brand is its historic character. There are of course numerous individuals and community organizations who regularly engage in various efforts to protect Savannah's historic integrity, but there are also a number of boards and commissions who do that work in an official capacity. It's easy to imagine a city commission as a panel of faceless bureaucrats twiddling their pens and shuffling papers, but at least for the board I've served on for over seven years now, nothing could be further from the truth.