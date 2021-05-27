Largo Tibet teaches elementary students to lead; earns Lighthouse Leader in Me designation

The Schools Nutrition Program of the Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools has been named a 2020 Vision District for achieving the 2020 Vision goal for school nutrition. In December 2015, leaders in the agriculture, education and public health sectors joined forces to increase the presence of more nutritious, local foods in Georgia's school cafeterias. The Georgia Department of Education's School Nutrition Program and the Georgia Department of Agriculture set the goal of including Georgia Grown foods in at least 20 percent of each school meal to students in Georgia. SCCPSS's School Nutrition Program partners with the GaDOE and Ga Dept of Agriculture is committing to the vision of regularly serving fresh, local foods and working collaboratively with school nutrition professionals and agriculture producers across the state.