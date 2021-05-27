Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ramsey County, ND

Healthier Spring and Summer Celebrations

Devils Lake Daily Journal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe were recently invited to an outdoor potluck. After hearing of all the delicious and decadent items already planned to be brought by the other guests, I couldn’t help but think that we were missing something on the menu. I immediately offered to bring a veggie tray with a variety of low-fat dips and hummus.

www.devilslakejournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ramsey County, ND
City
Devils Lake, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Nutrition#Calories#Dairy#Wheat Flour#Food Drink#Fruit Salads#Fruit Juice#Menu Items#Lemon Juice#Healthier Spring#Summer Celebrations#Myplate#Kboyer Gannett Com#Devils Lake Journal#Devilslakenews#Healthy Items#Vegetables#Colorful Veggie Toppings#Fruit Parfaits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesQuad Cities Onlines

1. Go bananas with this frozen treat.

Need something sweet to cool off on a long day? Make your own chocolate covered chunky peanut butter filled frozen bananas at home with this super simple recipe from @soyummy. These poolside snacks will be a hit with kids—if all the adults don’t eat them first. If this heat wave...
Recipesnews9.com

Sassy Mama: Couscous Salad

4 cups fresh broccoli florets, cut into small pieces. In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add broccoli; cook and stir until crisp-tender. Add couscous and garlic; cook and stir 1-2 minutes longer. Stir in broth, white wine, lemon zest, lemon juice and seasonings; bring to a boil. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, until broth is absorbed, 5-10 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Sprinkle with almonds.
FitnessL'Observateur

Health tips for a healthier life

Build up muscle with protein Because the body needs lots of protein to strengthen your muscles, eating a meal that is full of protein reduces feeling hungry between meals. Most of the protein meals that are chosen are usually high in fats, so choosing leaner meats such as chicken, fish and beans will be better for the body and muscles.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Easy Instant Pot Rice Recipe That Comes Together Super Fast

Rice is a staple ingredient in many different cuisines, and it's used in a wide variety of dishes. It also makes a perfect side dish for just about any meal that can use an extra starch boost. If you have ever made rice on the stovetop, however, you know that it's easier to mess up than you may initially think. That's where your Instant Pot swoops in to save the day.
RecipesWBUR

Spring Into Summer With Some Sweet And Savory Strawberry Recipes

It’s hard not to love strawberries. They are summer’s first fruit in most parts of the country. Sweet, red, juicy — they can be eaten straight off the vine (one of the great treats of the season) or made into smoothies, ice cream, cake, pie, sauces, jam and jellies as well as savory dishes.
RecipesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The Food Artists of Instagram Found New Ways to Connect During Quarantine

A year ago, Paris Starn was creating, testing and posting pictures of ornate and complicated pastries as an extension of her brand, Paris 99—a line of hand-sewn, scalloped silhouettes conjuring a bygone femininity, that of a (slightly more risque) 16th century picnic. Her baking was an added bonus for followers of her account: a praline paris-brest, its tan surface matching her perfectly manicured nails; soft and airy cotton candy cupcakes with cloud-like frosting; home-made croissant cake hybrids shot against a checkerboard background. The textures of the flaky pastry, the sounds (crunchy, chewy, ASMR-friendly) and environments of these desserts were just one aspect of her Paris 99 universe. But a year ago, when the world traded pants for sweatsuits, her clothing sales plummeted, and so her cooking practice took center stage.
Charitiespontevedrarecorder.com

Ocean Palms springs into summer with fundraising fun

Whether it was a fun night out at the school or a good book to cozy up to this summer, students at Ocean Palms Elementary School had the opportunity to have a little fun, while raising money for their school this spring. The virtual spring auction, which took place April...
RecipesStanly News & Press

COOKING WITH THE SNAP – Greek Chicken Wraps/Pita Pockets with Tzatziki Sauce

Editor’s Note: Let’s celebrate the past with some of our favorite recipes of our grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles. Email bj.drye@stanlynewspress.com with recipes and a small story about the famous cooks that go with the recipe. Pictures can be included of the cook. Greek Chicken Wraps/Pita Pockets with Tzatziki Sauce.
Little Rock, ARthv11.com

Celebrate summer with a Greek pasta salad

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Every summer barbeque needs a delicious side dish and this pasta salad is sure to be the star of your next cookout. Summer is here, and what goes better with summer than a pasta salad?. This Greek pasta salad is such a quick and easy dish...
Food & Drinksimmigrantstable.com

Celebrate spring with this gorgeous gluten-free & paleo rhubarb tart

This beautiful honey paleo rhubarb tart is so delicate, it will help paint your whole spring pink. A perfect gluten free dessert!. This beautiful honey paleo rhubarb tart is so delicate, it will help paint your whole spring pink. A perfect gluten free dessert!. Pin for Later!. This honey rhubarb...
Animalscapecodtimes.com

Rockie and Rosie while away the spring and summer

Kleptoparasitism (etymologically, parasitism by theft) is a form of feeding in which one animal takes prey that was caught, collected, or prepared by another animal, including stored food. The term is also used to describe the stealing of other inanimate objects from one animal by another. Wikepedia,2021. My buddy Bill,...
Kitsap County, WAbainbridgereview.com

Try new spring, summer creations at local breweries

Warmer weather and venues more open than they’ve been in 1½ years due to COVID-19 make for the perfect time to taste what’s new in brews around North Kitsap. North Kitsap is home to several breweries, and all have been busy with new spring and summer creations as well as bringing back some old favorites.
Recipeshealthyslowcooking.com

Vegan Strawberry Shortcake Recipe with Aquafaba!

What’s not to love about a vegan strawberry shortcake? The sweetness of the fresh strawberries and that shortcake catching all the flavor from the juices makes summer dessert magic. This takes longer because you make the shortcake from scratch, but it’s worth it for an amazing dessert like this!. Table...
RecipesPosted by
DFW Community News

Easy Vegan Tartar Sauce

Say hello to the ultimate vegan tartar sauce! It’s tangy, sweet, saucy, creamy, and begging to be served with anything crispy and breaded! After a bit of experimentation, we feel confident we cracked the code for the best method. Bonus? Just 7 ingredients and 15 minutes required! Let us show you how it’s done!
Recipesfitfoodiefinds.com

The Best Blueberry Crisp

Is there anything better than a blueberry crisp that actually tastes like blueberries and has a crumbly and golden topping? We think not! This blueberry crisp is tart, sweet, and easy to whip up in no time. why we love this blueberry crisp. If you have leftover blueberries it is...
Tyler, TXKTRE

Southern-style smoked Gouda grits and bacon dip by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you’d like a new way to enjoy bacon, cheese or, my favorite, grits, here’s a dip for you to try!. Southern-style smoked Gouda grits and bacon dip by Mama Steph. Ingredients:. 1 cup quick grits (not instant!) 2 cups milk. 1 cup water or broth.