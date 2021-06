WWE is holding Money in the Bank with live fans. The Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas is set to host the event, but tickets are going to be hard to come by. The event’s presale started today, and looks like the word got out about the password. Tickets flew out of the box office during that presale. We’re not sure if all of those purchases were fans or an automated bot for scalpers. Either way, Money in the Bank is a hot ticket.