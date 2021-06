Wichita police identified 32-year-old Kasondra Mantey as the driver killed in an overnight crash. Officers were called to the area of Pawnee and Seneca Wednesday night, and found Mantey’s car east of the intersection. Investigators say she’d been driving east on Pawnee when she went off the road and hit a pole. No other cars were involved and there was nobody else in Mantey’s car. An exact cause for the crash is not clear yet.