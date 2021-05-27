Cancel
First significant heat event of 2021 enters Bay Area forecast

By Amy Graff
SFGate
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA strong ridge of high pressure off the coast will spread across Northern California over the later part of Memorial Day weekend, bringing the first significant heat event to the San Francisco Bay Area Sunday through Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. Temperatures could reach 15 to 20 degrees above...

