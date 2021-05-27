Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aroostook County, ME

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Penobscot, Central Piscataquis, Central Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 11:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Piscataquis; Central Washington; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington; Interior Hancock; Northern Penobscot; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Washington; Northwest Aroostook; Southern Penobscot; Southern Piscataquis Elevated Fire Weather Danger Predicted Today A very dry air mass over the area and windy conditions will combine with dead and dry fuels such as grass, leaves, and twigs to create the potential for uncontrolled fire spread across the region today. This afternoon, relative humidities will decrease to low levels between 25 to 30 percent. At the same time, winds between 15 to 20 mph with frequent gusts to 30 mph will continue to dry fuels and increase fire spread potential. Wind gusts are expected to diminish later this evening with increasing relative humidity values. Extra caution should be taken to prevent wildfires. Always consult with local fire officials before engaging in any open burning activities and comply with all applicable laws and regulations. Never leave an open fire unattended and always extinguish campfires completely before leaving.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, ME
County
Piscataquis County, ME
County
Hancock County, ME
City
Washington, ME
County
Penobscot County, ME
County
Aroostook County, ME
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Washington#Special Weather Statement#Dry Weather#Fire Officials#Wildfires#Open Fire#Central Piscataquis#Coastal Hancock#Coastal Washington#Interior Hancock#Southern Penobscot#Northwest Aroostook#Central Penobscot#Northern Penobscot#Northern Piscataquis#Northern Washington#Frequent Gusts#Wind Gusts#Winds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Hancock County, MEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hancock, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact the National Weather Service office in Caribou Maine, by calling 1-800-909- 5970 or visit https://inws.ncep.noaa.gov/report. Target Area: Hancock; Washington The National Weather Service in Caribou Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Washington County in southeastern Maine East central Hancock County in southeastern Maine * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 542 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Deblois, or 18 miles northwest of Cherryfield, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Deblois, Franklin, Mariaville, Eastbrook, Waltham, Amherst, Aurora and Beddington. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Aroostook County, MEPosted by
Q 96.1

Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine. What's the 7-day forecast in Aroostook County?. U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:. Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Some of...
Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 10:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northwest Aroostook DEVELOPING SHOWERS WITH SMALL HAIL WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN AROOSTOOK COUNTY At 1029 AM EDT, a developing area of showers with the potential of producing pea sized hail was located 16 miles northeast of Saint Pamphile, moving northeast at 10 mph. In addition to pea sized hail...the potential for thunder exists as these showers develop. Locations impacted include Allagash Township.