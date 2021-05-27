Cancel
Gardening

People in Solitary Confinement and Volunteers Team Up to Garden, Imagine a World Without Prisons

By Roshan Abraham
Next City
Next City
 14 days ago
Jackie sumell (Photo by Maiwenn Raoult) In a small patch of green space on Andry Street in New Orleans’ lower ninth ward, nine garden beds lay next to one another, each six feet by nine feet, each the size of one standard solitary confinement cell. Each garden bed grows a mix of herbs and flowers, among them pansies, stinging nettles, onions, mugwort. They are a mix of plants with medicinal properties and some that just bring pleasure to the eyes, and their growth is limited to the parts of the tiny space where a person would be free to move in a solitary cell, with space blocked off for where the furniture — nothing more than a bed and a toilet — would be. The plants in each garden are chosen by someone in solitary confinement and planted by a volunteer gardener on the outside.

Next City

Next City

Philadelphia, PA
Next City is a nonprofit organization with a mission to inspire social, economic and environmental change in cities through journalism and events around the world.

