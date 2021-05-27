Cancel
Androscoggin County, ME

Special Weather Statement issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Central Somerset by NWS

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Central Somerset; Coastal Waldo; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford; Sagadahoc; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset Elevated Fire Weather Danger Predicted Today A very dry air mass and breezy conditions will combine with dead and dry fuels such as grass, leaves, and twigs to create the potential for uncontrolled fire spread across much of southern Maine today. This afternoon, relative humidity values will decrease to low levels between 25 and 30 percent. At the same time northwest winds between 10 to 20 mph with frequent gusts above 25 mph will continue to dry fuels and increase fire spread potential. Wind gusts are expected to diminish later this evening with increasing relative humidity values. Extra caution should be taken to prevent wildfires. Always consult with local fire officials before engaging in any open burning activities and comply with all applicable laws and regulations. Never leave an open fire unattended and always extinguish campfires completely before leaving.

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Oxford, Southern Oxford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Oxford; Southern Oxford A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL OXFORD COUNTY At 402 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Andover, or 11 miles north of Bethel, moving southeast at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bethel, Rumford, Andover, Grafton, Hanover, Milton and Newry.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal Waldo, Coastal York, Knox, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Beach Hazards Statement is issued on days when a significant number of boats and paddlecraft are expected to be out on the water and when warm air temperatures may cause people to underestimate the danger of the cold water. Paddle smart from the start. Always wear your life jacket. Be aware of wind conditions, tides, and localized currents. Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities. The warm air temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only the lower 50s. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal York, Coastal Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Coastal Waldo Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT Sunday through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. When the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks. Anyone on boats or paddlecraft should use extreme caution to avoid this threat.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Oxford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Oxford The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Oxford County in western Maine South central Franklin County in western Maine * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 541 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Wilton, or 9 miles west of Farmington, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Farmington, Jay, Dixfield, Canton, Wilton, Weld, Carthage, Avon, Town Of Washington, Perkins and Temple. This also includes Mount Blue. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Franklin County, ME

Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Oxford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Oxford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR EASTERN OXFORD AND SOUTH CENTRAL FRANKLIN COUNTIES At 558 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wilton, or 7 miles west of Farmington, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Farmington, Dixfield, Wilton, Carthage, Town Of Washington, Perkins and Temple. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Knox, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Knox; Lincoln A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN KNOX AND SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTIES At 224 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Bremen, or near Damariscotta, moving east at 5 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Winds will arrive before rain any rain falls. Locations impacted include Damariscotta, Bristol, Bremen, Thomaston, Cushing, Friendship, Nobleboro, Waldoboro, Newcastle, Saint George, South Bristol and South Thomaston. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Penobscot, Central Piscataquis, Northeast Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 09:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-14 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Piscataquis; Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northern Washington; Northwest Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Piscataquis Elevated Fire Weather Danger Predicted Today A very dry air mass over Northern and East Central portions of the area will produce minimum afternoon relative humidities of 20 to 25 percent and breezy northwest wind gusts up to 25 mph. This combined with remaining dead and dry fuels such as grass, leaves, and twigs will create the potential for uncontrolled fire spread for any outdoor fire ignitions across these areas. Extra caution should be taken to prevent wildfires. Always consult with local fire officials before engaging in any open burning activities and comply with all applicable laws and regulations. Never leave an open fire unattended and always extinguish campfires completely before leaving.
Frost Advisory issued for Interior Cumberland Highlands, Southern Oxford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Interior Cumberland Highlands; Southern Oxford FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Northern Grafton, Southern Carroll, Sullivan, Northern Carroll and Southern Grafton Counties. In Maine, Southern Oxford and Interior Cumberland Highlands Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Southern Oxford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Southern Oxford FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the middle 30s will result in areas of frost formation. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Northern Grafton, Northern Carroll, Southern Grafton and Sullivan Counties. In Maine, Southern Oxford County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.