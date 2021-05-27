Cancel
Tennis

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer all in same half of French Open draw

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
 11 days ago

Rafael Nadal , Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer are all in the same half of the draw for the French Open .

With Nadal having dropped behind Daniil Medvedev to third in the rankings, it raised the possibility of a lopsided draw, and so it has proved.

There can be no repeat of last year’s final, when Nadal defeated Djokovic to win a 20th grand slam title, with the pair seeded to meet in the last four.

Federer is a potential quarter-final opponent for Djokovic, although, given the 39-year-old’s lack of matches and stated target of hitting form on the grass, it would be something of a surprise if he made it that far.

In the women’s draw, defending champion Iga Swiatek opens against Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan and is in the same half as top seed and 2019 champion Ashleigh Barty , who faces American Bernarda Pera.

Seventh seed Serena Williams is in the opposite half and meets Irina-Camelia Begu while second seed Naomi Osaka takes on another Romanian in Patricia Maria Tig.

British number one Johanna Konta, seeded 19, takes on Sorana Cirstea of Romania, with Heather Watson facing Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan.

