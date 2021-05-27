How 'Army of the Dead' Brought That Terrifying Zombie Tiger to Life
Look closely for Valentine the tiger's adorable heart-shaped nose. Zack Snyder's new zombie apocalypse heist movie Army of the Dead remixes movie genres, filmmaking techniques, and even different types of Hollywood zombies to create its blood-fueled world, and the combined spectacle is really something to behold. With a shallow depth of field achieved by using decades-old Dream Lenses that artfully blur out the background and a thirst for as much gore and guts as you can fit into two hours and 20 minutes, Army of the Dead is a visual spectacle achieved by combining practical effects with digital splatter.www.thrillist.com